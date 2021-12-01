WWE NXT’s Bron Breakker Addresses Possible Match with Roman Reigns

While it is still early in the NXT 2.0 era, there are a few wrestlers who have shown that star potential already, and one is unquestionably Bron Breakker. Breakker came in like a mac truck and has hit the ground running with punchy promos and two back-to-back great matches against NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano. Now he is set to appear in his first WarGames match this Sunday, but some fans are already forecasting what his future could look like at Raw or SmackDown, and some have wondered what a match against Roman Reigns could look like as well. On The Bump Breakker was asked bout that Reigns match, and here is what he said.

“At the end of the day a fight’s a fight man,” Breakker said. “Doesn’t matter…I don’t care who stands across from me, it could be Roman. It could be Brock. I don’t give a damn who it is, especially in this match, we’re going to war in a cage, there’s no way out. They’re locking the doors. They’re giving us tables, weapons, I mean, it’s WarGames man.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Breakker is part of the Men’s WarGames match this Sunday, where he’ll team with other NXT 2.0 stars like Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, and Tony D’Angelo.

They’ll face the team that can be best described as We Are NXT, as it’s made up of people who defined the Black and Gold brand for so many years. That includes NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight, and they recently gave a passionate promo that even mentioned the black and gold as well as Ciampa and Gargano’s previous tag team DIY, so for longtime fans, this was absolute gold.

We might not see this team together again once WarGames concludes, as Gargano has reportedly signed an extension to take him through WarGames but his future in NXT is unknown at this time. Reports say that WWE has wanted to re-sign him and that he has an offer of some sort, but he has not signed that deal to public knowledge. Gargano’s wife Candice LeRae is still going to be part of NXT for a while longer it seems, as her deal technically ends in 2022, but her time away due to her pregnancy is expected to factor in and extend that timeline.

Do you want Breakker to take on Reigns or Lesnar? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!