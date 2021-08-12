✖

AEW's Miro has been on an unstoppable tear since separating himself from Kip Sabian, and it's starting the catch the attention of stars outside the company. "The Redeemer" was featured in another backstage vignette on this week's AEW Dynamite, announcing he'd be defending his TNT Championship against Fuego del Sol on Friday's premiere of AEW Rampage. Once the episode ended former NXT star Bronson Reed posted a coded message where the first letter of every line read, "GIVE ME MIRO." Reed, a former NXT North American Champion, was shockingly released by the company last week.

"I did want to thank NXT, I want to thank [Triple H] and [Shawn Michaels] for believing in me. I want to thank all the coaches; Terry Taylor, Scotty 2 Hottie, Normal Smiley, Steve Corino, those guys that I learned a lot from. And I want to thank all the boys backstage as well. It was a great locker room to be a part of," Reed said in a video message directed to fans this past weekend. "I am staying positive and I do believe, I am bar-none the best super heavyweight in the world. And I will continue to prove that. So as they say, one door closes and another one opens. For me, many doors are open. Now, it's just about which one I want to walk through. So thank you very much for the support and love and please, keep supporting. Thanks."

Griding

In

Violence

Every

Match

Every

Moment

Is

Reality

Of ... course — JONAH (@bronsonreedwwe) August 12, 2021

Miro spoke with The New York Post back in May and reflected the final few years of his WWE run. He was released in April 2020 months after his much-maligned storyline with Lana and Bobby Lashley was scrapped.

"This is the problem with me, I'm good at everything," he said. "So if you give me something, I'll make it the best (of it) and that's the problem. I won't be happy until I'm the talk of the whole business, of course. But somewhere along the lines, and this is going to tie it into it, I kept saying yes. I became this circus bear. I was a killer. I came in 2013-14 (to NXT) and killed everybody and then they gave me a little bit of something else. I showed how good I was at that, too. I became like a circus bear. The more I said yes, the more crap I have to eat. I said yes to the wedding and yes to the dancing and yes to this and that, but that's not who I am, man.

"You have to go through these moments until you finally reach your destination," he continued. "I wouldn't change a single step. I'll take the weddings. I'll take everything because it leads me to my destination and now being the TNT champion."