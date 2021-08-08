✖

WWE released another wave of wrestlers this past Friday, and by far and away the biggest surprise of the bunch was the departure of Bronson Reed. The Australian super heavyweight was fresh off a run as NXT North American Champion and, given his participation in recent dark matches, many fans assumed he'd be heading to either Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown in the near future. Reed took to Twitter shortly after the news broke, writing, "Just got released from @WWE. This monster is back on the loose ... you don't know WHAT you've just done," while tagging other major promotions like AEW, New Japan and Impact Wrestling.

On Sunday Reed returned to Twitter with a video message, this time diving a bit deeper into his reaction to getting cut. He began, "So, I have had time to reflect now and process what has happened. I was very shocked, very upset. As you know, this just doesn't affect me, it affects my wife as well. We are here in a foreign country, but my wife is a super positive person and has kept me positive as well. I just wanted to reach out to all you guys. I am just very thankful for the love and support I have received online, it's just incredible. I was trending on Twitter! It means a lot to me that a lot of you feel for me and will continue to follow me no matter what.

"I did want to thank NXT, I want to thank [Triple H] and [Shawn Michaels] for believing in me. I want to thank all the coaches; Terry Taylor, Scotty 2 Hottie, Normal Smiley, Steve Corino, those guys that I learned a lot from. And I want to thank all the boys backstage as well. It was a great locker room to be a part of. I am staying positive and I do believe, I am bar-none the best super heavyweight in the world. And I will continue to prove that. So as they say, one door closes and another one opens. For me, many doors are open. Now, it's just about which one I want to walk through. So thank you very much for the support and love and please, keep supporting. Thanks."