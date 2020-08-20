Former WWE, WCW Star Buff Bagwell Hospitalized After Car Crash

Former WCW and WWE star Marcus "Buff" Bagwell was rushed to the hospital earlier this week after being in a car crash, according to a report from the Cobb County Police Department's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit. The report reads that on Sunday Bagwell lost control of his Chevrolet Tahoe in Cobb County, Georgia, hit a median, a metal fence and finally a free-standing bathroom at the Cobb County Transit bus station. He was then taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The report reads, "According to investigators, a black 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling west on Cumberland Boulevard, approaching Cumberland Parkway when the driver lost control while negotiating a curve. The Chevrolet Tahoe collided with the center median and metal fence within the median before continuing west across the eastbound lanes. The Chevrolet Tahoe then collided with the curb before colliding into a free-standing bathroom at the Cobb County Transit (CCT) bus station."

"The driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe, 50-year-old Marcus Bagwell, was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries," it continues. "Investigators believe Bagwell was impaired by prescription medication during the collision."

As of now, the investigation remains ongoing. Bagwell wrestled in WCW from 1991-2001, and for the WWF in 2001. His most notable accomplishment in wrestling is holding the WCW World Tag Team Championships five times.

