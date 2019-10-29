Photo: Charlotte Flair and Andrade Show off Stunning Harley Quinn and Joker Halloween Costumes

Charlotte Flair and Andrade have established themselves as one of WWE‘s best power couples on social media in recent months. And as Halloween draws closer this coming Thursday, the pair revealed their couples costume would be the iconic DC Comics duo of Harley Quinn and The Joker. Flair based her outfit off of Margot Robbie’s version of Quinn from Suicide Squad, while Andrade dressed as the most recent version of the Joker played by Joaquin Phoenix.

“Because everything she does comes from within; from some dark impulse,” Flair wrote in her post’s caption on Monday. “I guess that’s what makes her so thrilling to watch. So dangerous. Even perfect at times, but also so damn destructive.”

The two have been reportedly dating for quite a while, though Flair didn’t openly address the rumors until February

Andrade admitted during an interview with Digital Spy in early October that he was initially nervous about how Flair’s famous father, “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair, would react.

“When we first met I was seriously so nervous — so, so nervous,” Andrade said. “Now I’m so happy. I love Ric Flair. He’s a great person with me, he talks, texts me, sometimes we have dinner. He’s great with me now.”

“When we first started [dating] I asked Charlotte, ‘Please don’t say nothing to your dad’, and she said, ‘No it’s my dad, he won’t care’,” he added .”But I have so much respect for her dad and professional respect for what he did in this business, he’s a legend. I’m so happy.”

The 10-time former WWE Women’s Champion and former NXT Champion both moved over to Monday Night Raw’s roster as part of the latest WWE Draft. On this week’s Raw Flair teamed with Natalya to beat The IIconics in a tag match, while Andrade picked up yet another win over Sin Cara. “El Idolo” will compete in the 20-man battle royal at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia this Thursday, and if he wins he’ll get a shot at AJ Styles’ United States Championship later in the night