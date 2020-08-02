Charlotte Flair and Andrade Recreate a Steamy Scene From The Wolf of Wall Street

Charlotte Flair has been out of action since mid-June, but "The Queen" still managed to heat up social media this weekend with her latest post. The former champion posted a photo of herself and fiance Andrade recreating an iconic scene from The Wolf of Wall Street in which Flair (playing the role of Margot Robbie) keeps Andrade (as Leonardo Dicaprio) from getting any closer by extending her leg. Flair captioned the photo by writing, "Daddy shouldn't waste his time."

Flair was written off television with a shoulder injury thanks to a backstage attack by Nia Jax. In reality, she needed to take some time off in order to undergo surgery.

View this post on Instagram daddy shouldn’t waste his time 🐺 🎥 @andradealmas A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe) on Aug 2, 2020 at 2:08pm PDT

Fans were quick to pick up on the reference.

Flair. explained in a lengthy Twitter thread that her surgery had to do with her suffering from silicone poisoning back in 2018.

"A trip to the doctor tells us the likely culprit is silicone poisoning, and that my implant had been leaking for quite some time. It was one of the worse cases the doctor had seen. At that time, I had a few options to fix the issue," she wrote. "Each option had a specific recovery time. I love this job more than anything, so I picked the option that allowed me to return the soonest. That was the choice I made. Fast forward to a few months ago. Something felt off, so I went back to the doctor. Same issue again. This time, I'm going with an option that I believe will solve the issue long time, even though the recovery period is a little longer than I would like. To clarify: I do not have silicone poisoning this time. The surgery is cosmetic to fix an issue from a prior surgery."

"I'll be back when I'm ready," she added. "The body will be rested, and the mind still focused on legacy. Focused on this job. Focused on being better. Always being better."

As of now it's still unclear whether or not Flair will be back in time for SummerSlam. Meanwhile, Andrade has already been booked for the show as he and Angel Garza will challenge the Street Profits for the Raw Tag Team Championships.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.