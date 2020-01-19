Watch: Andrade Shares Steamy Workout With Charlotte Flair

Every few days Charlotte Flair and Andrade remind fans why they’re one of the cutest wrestling couple in the WWE with various posts on social media. One of the latest, a video uploaded by Andrade, shows the two training together with Flair doing the splits while in a handstand on her fiance’s knees. The clip winds up being as cute as it legitimately impressive. After dating for most of 2019, the two announced that they were engaged back on New Year’s Eve.

“Some of our crazy things in the gym! we will soon give them a big SURPRISE!” Andrade wrote in the video’s caption.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the first people to congratulate the two on their announcement was none other than Flair’s father, “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair.

“Congratulations To My Beautiful Daughter @MsCharlotteWWE And An Awesome Young Man @AndradeCienWWE On Their Engagement,” Flair wrote. “So Happy, So Proud! What A Way To Start 2020!”

While Andrade is in the middle of his first reign as United States Champion, Flair spent the latter half of 2019 working mostly in Raw’s tag team division, something that Ric wasn’t a fan of.

“I am not happy with the way they are doing it; I guess she’s been put in that role. Number one, I need to be left out of the equation because she has surpassed me in talent,” Ric said in a recent interview with Wrestling Inc. “She’s never gonna be around for 40 years which is why I’m still a household name. I think they look at it and say, ‘Well, she’s like her dad. She’ll do anything we want her to do because she’s a pro.’

“I don’t think she’ll ever be bored with her storylines and not participate at its fullest. That part is wrong on Corey’s part. But as far as her being the best athlete in the company, a Hall of Famer already, and being the biggest star of the women’s division, he’s spot on,” he added.

That seems to have changed in recent weeks, as lately Flair has been picking up singles wins on television en route to her entry in the 2020 Women’s Royal Rumble.