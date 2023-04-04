Top WWE Star Taking a Break Following WrestleMania 39

Charlotte Flair will be taking a break from WWE programming, according to a new report from PWInsider. "The Queen" informed WWE officials about her decision during WrestleMania weekend, and while it didn't have an influence over Rhea Ripley winning the SmackDown Women's Championship from Flair during WrestleMania 39 Night One she's not expected to be on this week's Friday Night SmackDown. Details of how long the break will be are unknown, though she did apparently tell people backstage that she and Andrade El Idolo (her husband) are looking to travel.

She also confirmed with ESPN that she's looking to compete in a bodybuilding competition this summer. The 14-time women's champion looked noticeably shredded for her bout against Ripley.

Flair was written off WWE TV last year at WrestleMania Backlash when Ronda Rousey "broke" her left arm in an "I Quit" match. While the plan was to get her off TV so she and Andrade could have their wedding, she wouldn't be back on TV for another seven months. She popped back up on SmackDown back on Dec. 30 and immediately won back the SmackDown Women's title, beating Rousey in an impromptu match in under a minute.

As for Ripley, "The Eradicator" came face-to-face with Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair on this week's edition of Monday Night Raw. The pair teased a confrontation for down the road.

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One Results

WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory def. John Cena

The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) def. Braun Strowman & Ricochet, Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) and The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

Seth Rollins def. Logan Paul

Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus and Lita def. Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky

Rey Mysterio def. Dominik Mysterio

SmackDown Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley def. Charlotte Flair

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn def. The Usos

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night Two Results

Brock Lesnar def. Omos

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya & Shotzi, Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther def. Sheamus, Drew McIntyre

Gunther def. Sheamus, Drew McIntyre Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair def. Asuka

Bianca Belair def. Asuka Edge def. "Demon" Finn Balor (Hell in a Cell)

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns def. Cody Rhodes

