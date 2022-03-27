WWE’s Charlotte Flair Reveals Why She’s Not Proud of Some of Her Title Runs

WWE’s Charlotte Flair continues to be one of the biggest names in the wrestling world, and during her time in WWE she’s held a Championship 16 different times. That’s mighty impressive, and she’s in the midst of another run right now as the SmackDown Women’s Champion, a title she will defend against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38. While Flair has had an impressive number of Title runs thus far, she revealed that there are several of her Title runs she’s not as proud of in a new interview with Bleacher Report’s Graham Matthews, and as for the reason why, it’s simply because she feels she didn’t do anything with them. She also addressed criticisms of her consistent presence in the title picture.

“I have been on top since 2015, whether I’ve been holding the title or not,” Flair said. “People don’t realize how much pressure and hard work and dedication and I’ve never been about for a lengthy time. I’ve never had a major injury and to be able to stay on top like that is a tremendous amount of work in our industry. Instead of looking at it as a positive, like ‘Wow, what a consistent performer, what a hard-worker,’ it’s just, ‘Ugh, she’s always in the title picture, she always has the title.’”

She then talked about her Title runs and why she isn’t proud of each one, though she also added that she must be doing something right since people are always talking about her, whether that be positive or negative.

“There’s a lot of title runs I’m not proud of just because I didn’t do anything with it, but when you look at it, it’s multiple feuds with multiple women that I dropped the title to,” Flair said. “One of my favorite matches of all time was a main event on Raw where I dropped the title to Bayley in 2017. With where I’m at today, it’s not that they don’t like the good, they just don’t like the best. There’s a quote I look at, that’s not exactly it. But I must be doing something right to always be talked about: good, bad or indifferent.”

Flair also addressed a double standard regarding men who go on to experience a bevy of Title runs during their careers, especially since anyone’s ultimate goal in WWE and wrestling as a whole should be to become a Champion.

“I don’t think the same criticism always goes toward men being in the title picture. In this business, you want to be the champion. It’s not like you wake up and say, ‘Today, I don’t want to be the champion.’ No, you should always want to be the champion. That means you’re the hardest worker in the room when you’re holding that title. Yes, I don’t understand the criticism sometimes, but at the same time, my haters make me that much better,” Flair said.

