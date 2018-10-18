WWE’s Charlotte Flair Teases Marvel Ring Gear

WWE Superstars are no strangers to being inspired by superheroes, movies, and comics, and Charlotte has one famous Asgardian in mind for a future appearance.

Charlotte Flair is right in the thick of things in WWE, as she is currently feuding with Becky Lynch for the Smackdown Women’s Championship. ComicBook.com’s Jack Snodgrass had the chance to chat with Charlotte about several things, including if she would want to represent her favorite Marvel or DC character in future ring gear. It turns out she wanted to do it already but decided against it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“So actually, last year I really, really, really wanted to do Wonder Woman gear for Wrestlemania,” Flair said. “But I felt … After a lot of the girls had done it so many times. Leading up to it I was like, uh, that’s the only reason why I didn’t do it. But, I’ve been asked … One of the Pay-Per-Views, in the Spring … I probably will. It’s just a matter of time to get my robe, we have to decide how to do that. So, probably for the Spring, 100%.”

While Flair is likely putting the Wonder Woman idea away, she has another character in mind for the Spring it seems, and it’s none other than the God of Thunder Thor.

“Maybe … Obviously, I always say the female Thor,” Flair said. “What is it? Is it Jane Foster? It really depends on what Kerry, my seamstress, can work out. Yeah.”

In the comics, Jane Foster took on the mantle of Thor after Odinson was deemed unworthy to hold Mjolnir any longer (thanks to the Seeker). While this granted her immense power as Thor, it also had an unfortunate side effect on her earthly body. Jane was fighting off cancer, but every time she transformed into Thor her body would purge all the chemo from her body, as it deemed it toxic. That meant her fight when in human form was that much harder, and recently she sacrificed herself to defeat the Mangog and save the world.

Personally, we would love to see Charlotte wearing some Thor-inspired ring gear, and fans have taken to the idea as well, going so far as to recreate her completely as Thor. The long red cape could easily be worked into a robe design, and throw on some armor and a Thor-inspired hammer and you’ve got yourself quite the intimidating look.

Fans will see Charlotte take on Becky Lynch at Evolution, as the two enter into a Last Woman Standing match. Evolution kicks off on Sunday, October 28th at 77 pmest on the WWE Network.