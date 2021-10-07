“Wildcat” Chris Harris, former WWE star and former member of America’s Most Wanted and seven-time NWA World Tag Team Champion in TNA (Impact Wrestling), was arrested in Kenton County, Kentucky on Tuesday. He was booked for operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and failure to produce an insurance card. He was released Wednesday morning and has a court date set for November. Stay tuned for more information on the situation as it becomes available.

Trained by Charlie Fulton, Kid Collins and Roger Ruffen, Harris signed a developmental with WCW back in late 1999 and remained with the promotion until it shut down two years later. He then found success as a tag team wrestler alongside “Cowboy” James Storm and together AMW was the signature tag team of TNA’s early years. He signed with WWE in early 2008 and was renamed Braden Walker, but only had two televised matches before being released that August. He continued to wrestle on the independent scene up until 2018 and has made a number of returns to Impact, including this past March as Storm was preparing for his 1000th wrestling match.

