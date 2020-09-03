Chris Jericho Shoots Down Idea of Brock Lesnar Joining AEW

✖

News broke earlier this week that Brock Lesnar was once again a free agent after his latest WWE contract had expired. And while there's plenty of reason to believe he'll simply sign a new deal when Vince McMahon's promotion needs him back, some fans started to speculate over whether or not he'll try and find a better deal with All Elite Wrestling. Chris Jericho was asked about the idea of "The Beast" joining AEW in a new interview with Sportskeeda this week, and "Le Champion" didn't think it was a viable option.

"The only reason why the rumor's there is somebody said 'free agent.' I don't think he's really a free agent at all," Jericho said. "I think it would take so much money to pry him away from Vince McMahon on Brock's end and then for Vince to approve that... I mean, Vince has two billion dollars in the bank. What are you going to spend on Brock Lesnar that Vince isn't going to match? And Vince and Brock have a strange love affair, to begin with.

"So would Brock fit in at AEW? Would he pay back his salary that you would pay him to be in AEW? Who's to say, but I think UFC, AEW... I think it's just another one of the dances that Vince and Brock like to have where Brock's contract expires, Vince lets it expire, and then they stay away from each other until the next Saudi Arabia show or the next show that has people in the crowd, or WrestleMania, whatever it may be," he continued. "So I don't think Brock is really a free agent in the sense of the word, I just think he's like currently not under contract right now. The amount of money it would take him to tear him away from from the world of WWE would, A, be astronomical, B, Vince will never allow it to happen and, C, I don't know if you could make that investment back, or if it would even be worth it for AEW at this point in time or UFC, or any company other than WWE."

Jericho will be in action this Saturday night at AEW's latest pay-per-view, All Out. Check out the full lineup below:

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. MJF

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. FTR

AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Thunder Rosa

Mimosa Mayhem Match: Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy — the only way to win is by pinfall, submission or getting tossed into a vat of mimosa.

Broken Rules Match: Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara — if Hardy loses, he will quit AEW.

Casino Battle Royale: Darby Allin vs. Lance Archer vs. Ricky Starks vs. Brian Cage vs. Pentagon Jr. vs. Rey Fenix vs. The Butcher vs. The Blade vs. Eddie Kingston vs. Shawn Spears vs. Billy Gunn vs. Austin Gunn vs. Jake Hager vs. Santana vs. Ortiz vs. Chuck Taylor vs. Trent vs. TBD (Winner Gets an AEW World Championship Match)

The Dark Order (Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) vs. Matt Cardona, Scorpio Sky, Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall

The Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express

(The Buy-In Kickoff): Britt Baker vs. Big Swole (Tooth and Nail Match at Dr. Baker's office)

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.