Will WWE Change the Main Event of Clash at the Castle?

WWE's Clash at the Castle pay-per-view on Sept. 3 marks the first time the promotion has run a major pay-per-view event in the United Kingdom since 1992. The show is currently headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, but an extra wrinkle was added in on last week's SmackDown when Karrion Kross and Scarlett returned. The two-time NXT Champion attacked McIntyre from behind, then indicated Reigns would be his next target. Reports have already popped up that Kross is now the No. 2 heel on SmackDown's internal roster behind Reigns and fans have started questioning if he will somehow be inserted into the title match.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer that is not the case, at least for now. He said on Wrestling Observer Radio, "For Cardiff, it is still Roman and Drew and I was told— of course, this could always change — but I was told it's really not gonna change. They feel that has to be the match. So as far as when [Kross] is getting his shot at Roman Reigns, I have no idea when that will be."

Kross' original call-up to the main roster in 2021 was disastrous as he was immediately repackaged with a bizarre gladiator outfit and didn't have Scarlett by his side. By the end of the year, both were released by the company and Kross would go on to admit in interviews that he was surprised by the release.

"I don't have any bad feelings, but it's just a little unusual, you know? Scarlett and I always thought we were gonna' be lifers there. We thought that just because we had loved the environment so much. I mean this in the most endearing way, it was kind of like the military. We would get up and we would train, you get paid to train, to become the best version of yourself, you go to perform and then you go home, and we're very much happy with that lifestyle," he told Sportskeeda.

Here's what the card for Clash at the Castle currently looks like. What role do you think Kross will play in the show (if any)? Let us know down in the comments!

