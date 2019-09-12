WWE Clash of Champions 2019 Predictions and Pressing Questions

All 10 of WWE’s main roster championships will be on the line on Sunday at WWE’s latest pay-per-view, Clash of Champions. Along with a new grudge match between Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks and a SummerSlam rematch between Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton, the hook for this month’s show is seeing if Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman can coexist as tag team champions before they have to turn around and wrestle each other for Rollins’ Universal Championship. And with SmackDown’s move to FOX and (reportedly) another WWE Draft right around the corner, WWE could use this show to start changing the direction for some of its biggest stars.

Once again we’ve assembled our team of WWE writers — Connor Casey, Ryan Droste and Matt Aguilar — to break down the biggest questions heading into Sunday’s show.

It looks like Clash will be about as long as SummerSlam. Will it be just as good?

Connor Casey: Top to bottom it definitely has potential, but the top of the card has me a little concerned. I can’t shake the feeling that the final two matches will see Braun Strowman turn on Seth Rollins, cause them to drop the tag titles and try (and most likely fail) to win the Universal title. We did Strowman as the dastardly heel a year ago and it sucked all of the momentum right out of him. We don’t need another heel turn and Strowman doesn’t need to start getting Big Show comparisons by turning face/heel every few months. But if it happens, I feel like it will end the show on a sour note.

Ryan Droste: The potential for this show to have better matches is very high. While SummerSlam was a good show, well paced, and memorable, it didn’t have much in the way of show-stealing matches that will be talked about for years (or even months) into the future. Clash of Champions has a couple of matches that have the potential to be considerably better than anything that was on the SummerSlam card.

Matt Aguilar: Crazily enough I think it has the potential to be even better. There are some matchups on this card that could be easy 5 star matches if they get enough time and attention to storytelling, though I’m sure a few will not meet their high bar of potential. SummerSlam didn’t have as high a ceiling when compared to this card, especially since WWE has actually managed to infuse some plto development in most of the championship matches across the card. Fingers crossed, but it looks like this could overtake SummerSlam easily.

How many titles does Seth Rollins have at the end of the night?

Connor: I’ll say just one, the Universal title.

Ryan: For sure the WWE Universal Championship in hand he’s likely dropping the RAW Tag Team Championships. I don’t see him losing the Universal title already after just getting it back from Lesnar last month, so the most likely candidate would be the tag titles. Roode and Ziggler, while good performers, would just be an odd team to have stars of the magnitude of Rollins and Strowman dropping their titles to at this point in time, but it’s hard to imagine Rollins/Strowman leaving the PPV as they went in, with the tag titles as well as Seth still the singles champion.

Matt: I’ll say he has 1 at the end of the night. The Rollins fan in me thinks it is too soon for WWE to take the belt off the Beast Slayer, but they can use the fact that he took a lot of punishment in the Tag Team match earlier in the night to sill make him look strong even in a loss to Strowman, who would walk out the Universal Champ and bring up the next Beast Rollins has to slay.

Are you still interested in the Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton WWE title feud?

Connor: I pushed harder than anyone for this feud to happen, and overall I’m still very happy with how things have turned out. The trio of Orton and The Revival systematically tearing down The New Day was a solid idea, and forcing Kingston to watch as the injured Xavier Woods was a fantastic heel moment. My only issue was this past week’s MSG show. The table spot didn’t hit nearly as hard as it did a decade ago, and it’s weird that Woods and Big E weren’t shown at all despite the fact that they’re supposed to defend their titles against Dash and Dawson on Sunday. Overall the feud’s been good, but I think it ends on Sunday.

Ryan: I am, but I think that Clash certainly needs to be the end of it (but probably won’t be). I thought the segment on this past week’s SmackDown recreating the MSG moment from 2009 was very good and Orton has been very good in particular. However, it’s time for something fresh. Will we get it? I wouldn’t be so sure. Hell In A Cell is a perfect PPV event for return matches.

Matt: Not really, but then I was never that into it to begin with. That said I think they’ve been smart about incorporating The Revival in this mix, which has given this feud some life, but after this match, I’m ready for Kofi to move on to another opponent.

How do you feel about Sasha Banks and Bayley holding both women’s titles?

Connor: I dig it. That tag match on Monday shows there’s a lot of promise in Becky and Charlotte joining forces to try and stop Sasha and Bayley. Plus Banks still has a ton of momentum coming off that return and a straight-up loss kind of negates that.

Ryan: I think that it is absolutely the right move at this moment. I don’t feel it would be the right decision to have Banks fail at capturing the title in her first title match back after such an extended absence, and similarly, I feel that Bayley needs to win to solidify her recent character change.

Matt: I think it would be the epitome of reality era WWE since their handling of the Tag Team Championships was what really sent this whole situation with Banks into a tailspin. That said, I’m going with Bayley keeping her title over Charlotte and Banks taking the victory somehow over Lynch. I think it’s the perfect time to give Lynch a real foe, and Banks is definitely it. Giving her the belt just gets fans even more in Lynch’s corner and fuels Banks’ recent return. Win-win.

What’s your pick for Match of the Night?

Connor: It feels like Kingston and Orton were forced to hold back at SummerSlam to keep the feud rolling. Since I’m guessing this is the blow-off match, they’ll go all out and put on a solid bout.

Ryan: Styles vs. Alexander would seem to be the most likely choice on paper, but I’m going to go with The New Day vs. The Revival. I’m very much looking forward to Banks/Lynch, and that one has a chance too, but I’m leaning toward the tag match due to Banks having been away for so long recently and still maybe trying to knock away some ring rust.

Matt: Think I’m going Seth Rollins vs Braun Strowman after seeing what Rollins did against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, closely followed by Becky Lynch vs Sasha Banks. I’ve been looking forward to that matchup for a while, and if they can recapture some of their amazing bouts in NXT fans are in for a show.

Does the ridiculous Roman Reigns storyline end here?

Ryan: Nope. Bring on Daniel Bryan.

Matt: Have to agree with Ryan on this one. While I would love it too, it won’t

Connor: I haven’t the foggiest idea. But the real question is whatever happened to the fake Erick Rowan? Is he still in that tiny room?!