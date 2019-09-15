WWE Clash of Champions 2019 Full Card, Start Time, How to Watch

WWE Clash of Champions takes place on Sunday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The WWE Network event has 11 matches announced, as every champion on the main roster will put their titles on the line.
The show will being with a one-hour kickoff special at 6 p.m. Eastern on WWE’s official YouTube channel. The main show will begin at 7 p.m. Eastern and can be streamed via the WWE Network.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Check out the full card below.
- WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton — the initial match between the two at SummerSlam ended via double countout, and Orton has insisted in promos since then that Kingston ran away from him in order to retain his championship. He’s also enlisted The Revival as his new allies, which has resulted in 3-on-1 attacks on the champ numerous times.
- Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman vs. Dolph Ziggler & Bobby Roode — Rollins and Strowman have a busy night ahead of them. On top of their world championship match, the pair will have to defend the Raw tag titles, which they won from The O.C. back on Aug. 19, against the new team of Ziggler and Roode.
- WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman — WWE hasn’t made it official yet, but it’s highly likely Rollins and Strowman will defend their tag titles before they wrestle each other.
- Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks — Banks returned from her four-month hiatus with a new hair color and a new attitude when she turned heel and viciously attacked both Natalya and Lynch with a steel chair. She later stated in promos that she feels she should’ve been the face of the women’s division rather than “The Man,” which led to Lynch accepting her challenge to a title match.
- SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair — In the midst of the Banks heel run, Bayley decided to “remain loyal” to Banks by turning heel as well and attacking Lynch with a chair at the end of a Raw episode. Despite her persona change, she’ll still have to face Flair to defend the SmackDown title.
- Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz — Nakamura recently formed a new alliance with Sami Zayn, and The Miz wound up being the first victim of their two-on-one attack. If Miz can find a way to win, he’ll tie Chris Jericho’s record for most reigns with the IC title.
- SmackDown Tag Team Champions Big E & Xavier Woods vs. The Revival — During Orton’s orchestrated attacks on Kingston, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder have aided “The Viper” by systematically injuring both Woods and E. Despite technically being on the Raw roster, the two will get a shot at taking the titles from the six-time champs.
- WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville — “Fire and Desire” punched their ticket to a title match with Bliss & Cross after beating the champs in a non-title match on an episode of SmackDown.
- Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado
- Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan — the only non-title match of the night will see Reigns finally get his hands on the man who mysteriously attacked him backstage several time last month.