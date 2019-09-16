WWE Clash of Champions: The Revival Win the SmackDown Tag Titles by Exploiting Xavier Woods’ Injured Knee

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival became three-time WWE Tag Team Champions on Sunday night at Clash of Champions when they defeated Big E and a badly-injured Xavier Woods for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Late in the bout E attempted to save Woods from a two-on-one attack, only to get hit with a Shatter Machine outside of the ring.

The two heels then turned their attention back to Woods and cut off his momentum with a chop block to the same knee they injured nearly a month ago. The pair hit the Shatter Machine again, then Dawson locked in a reverse Figure Four to force Woods to tap.

Back in August the pair aligned themselves with Randy Orton to take on The New Day, referring to themselves on social media as #FTRKO. One of their attacks resulted in Dawson and Dash injuring Woods knee while Kingston was forced to watch.

After struggling to find their footing and stay healthy on the main roster, the former two-time NXT Tag Team Champions claimed their first main roster championships when they beat Bobby Roode and Chad Gable for the Raw Tag Team Championships back in February. They dropped the titles to Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder at WrestleMania 35, then won them back in in June on an episode of Raw. Between their two reigns, the pair have only been champions for a combined 104 days.

The trio’s alliance didn’t have any effect on the rest of the show, as neither member of The Revival got involved in the WWE Championship match which Kingston won clean with his Trouble in Paradise finisher.