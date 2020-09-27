WWE Fans Can't Believe Sami Zayn Handcuffed Jeff Hardy's Earlobe to a Ladder at Clash of Champions

✖

Tonight's WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view kicked off with one of the most anticipated matches on the card, which was the Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match between Sami Zayn, Jeff Hardy, and AJ Styles. The match certainly delivered on the hype too, though it was a tad shorter than some expected, and that was largely due to Zayn's unexpected move that got social media buzzing. Zayn would bring two pairs of handcuffs to the ring, and he would successfully secure both of the other stars to ladders, though what he did to Hardy is what has everyone talking.

Zayn went for Hardy first, and after hitting Hardy hard against a Ladder he capitalized and revealed the handcuffs, but he didn't just go for the wrists. Instead, he took advantage of Hardy's nearness to a ladder and attached him to it via his ear gauge, connecting Hardy's ear to the ladder.

It was surreal, and once Hardy realized what had happened there was pretty much nothing he could do about it, and fans were shocked as well.

As expected, that was a damn good ladder match. What I didn't expect was Jeff Hardy getting his freakin' earlobe handcuffed to the ladder!🙃 #WWEClash — Sigdaddy's Wrestling Show (@SigdaddyWrestle) September 27, 2020

I feel bad for Jeff Hardy though. The man had his ear handcuffed to a ladder. Damn!!! #WWEClash — Kadarius Green (@IamKG96) September 27, 2020

Sami Zayn handcuffed Jeff Hardy's ear to a ladder. Huh, never seen that b4 #WWEClash — 👑KingTodd👑 (@Todd_Is_God_) September 27, 2020

Jeff Hardy really got handcuffed by the ear #WWEClash pic.twitter.com/2BWKas8c7K — 🅱️randon (@b_wilkinson25) September 27, 2020

Here's the full card:

Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso

WWE Championship Ambulance Match: Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton

Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match: Jeff Hardy vs AJ Styles vs Sami Zayn

Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Andrade & Angel Garza vs The Street Profits

United States Championship: Bobby Lashley vs Apollo Crews

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs Zelina Vega

