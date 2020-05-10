CM Punk Jokes About UFC Star Joining WWE

✖

UFC 249 featured UFC Bantamweight Champion Henry Cejudo successfully defend his championship against Dominick Cruz with a second-round TKO. The champ followed up his win by announcing his retirement, bringing his mixed martial arts career to a close with a 16-2 record. CM Punk, who has a foot both in the pro wrestling and MMA worlds from his time in both WWE and UFC, joked about Cejudo's departure by saying that he'd wind up in WWE in no time.

Cejudo has flirted (literally) with aspects of pro wrestling before, cutting wrestling-esque video promos to help build up to title matches and shooting his shot with former Divas Champion Nikki Bella on social media and in interviews.

.@HenryCejudo going to be on RAW Monday. @VinceMcMahon gonna put him under a hood and call him the Corona Kid. @ufc #UFC249 — player/coach (@CMPunk) May 10, 2020

Pro wrestling has seen its fair share of MMA stars make the jump to pro wrestling, with recent examples including Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baslzer and Matt Riddle. Cejudo was asked if he had any interest in making the same jump in his post-fight interview.

I would love to make an appearance, but the stuff they do in WWE... s—. I would love to beat up Rey Mysterio. He can bend the knee too," Cejudo said.

WWE's next pay-per-view, Money in the Bank, takes place this Sunday at both the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and the WWE Headquarters building in Stamford, Connecticut.

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (filmed at WWE Headquarters): Daniel Bryan vs. Rey Mysterio vs. AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black vs. King Corbin vs. Otis

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (filmed at WWE Headquarters): Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. Carmella vs. Lacey Evans

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Tamina

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. The Miz & John Morrison vs. Lucha House Party vs. The Forgotten Sons

R-Truth vs. MVP

(Kickoff) Jeff Hardy vs. Cesaro

