Cody Rhodes Confirms He Can Use His Full Name Again After AEW Dynamite

News broke earlier this week that WWE had surrendered its attempt to revive its trademark on Cody Rhodes' full name, giving the AEW executive vice president the opportunity to finally own the trademark on his full wrestling name nearly four years after his WWE departure. Rhodes cut a promo with the fans at Daily's Place after this week's AEW Dynamite, where he confirmed he'd be going by Cody Rhodes from here on out.

"As of this morning, I no longer just have one name," Rhodes said. "Whether Justin Roberts says it or not, it feels really good to be Cody Rhodes again."

Rhodes had previously been working as either just Cody or "The American Nightmare, Cody" while working on the independent scene, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor and (up until this point) AEW. He had previously commented on his attempts to retrieve the trademark earlier this year, saying it was simply business between himself and his former company.

It’s not as sultry/scandalous as reported. It’s just business. They’ve seen the same data we have, and they know they can make big money off the brand(even though it’s not in their house). Trying to license me is flattering, but it doesn’t stop this train from moving. No grudge. https://t.co/7pkPtU1Cry — Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 4, 2020

As for the show itself, Rhodes defeated three members of The Dark Order alongside The Gunn Club in the main event. He then cut a promo on Darby Allin — the next challenger for his TNT Championship at Full Gear — saying that while TNT might like the idea of Allin being TNT Champion, he's "The Ace" of this company.

