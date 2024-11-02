WWE’s Cody Rhodes Pins Gunther and Achieves Major Milestone in Crown Jewel Championship Win

Cody Rhodes vs Gunther was always going to be a roller-coaster ride, and the match certainly lived up to that billing. Gunther has taken numerous shots at Rhodes’ status as WWE Champion and then locked Rhodes in a sleeper hold to close out SmackDown, so there was plenty of animosity between the two coming into Crown Jewel. Gunther kept trying to lock in the sleeper hold throughout the match, and at one point it seemed like Rhodes might pass out, but he was able to stay in the match. That led to a thrilling sequence where Gunther countered a Super Cody Cutter with a sleeper hold, then Rhodes countered that counter and got the win. Rhodes is now your WWE Crown Jewel Champion and is the first Rhodes to win a World Championship on foreign soil.

Champion vs Champion

Rhodes and Gunther were clearly prepared for each other, as they met each other’s moves with counters early on. Gunther did some damage to Rhodes after that opening salvo, but Rhodes always kept Gunther from really getting going in the key moments. Gunther would lock in numerous holds and submissions to wear down Rhodes throughout the first part of the match and then zeroed in on Rhodes’ arm when he started to favor and protect it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rhodes was somehow able to lift Gunther for a lengthy vertical suplex, but Gunther responded quickly with a scoop slam. Rhodes got back to his feet and stopped Gunther from being able to do much on the top rope, and then Rhodes tried to bring Gunther down for a superplex and managed to make it happen despite the damage done to his arm.

Rhodes hit a running scoop slam and then delivered some key strikes and the famous Dusty Elbow to knock Gunther back down to the mat. Rhodes went for the Cody Cutter and then went for a cover, but Gunther was able to kick out. Then Rhodes got Gunther on the ropes and hit a blow to the inside leg, but Gunther turned right around and cinched in a submission before going for the sleeper.

Rhodes got to the ropes to break it but got hit immediately with a German suplex, and Gunther went right back to the sleeper. Rhodes would stay in the fight and break the hold before hitting a Cross Rhodes on Gunther that left both superstars down on the mat. Gunther hit a dropkick and then hit the powerbomb into a cover, but it wasn’t enough to keep Rhodes down, much to Gunther’s frustration.

Counter for a Counter

Gunther taunted Rhodes and Rhodes got in his face and absorbed several vicious blows before hitting a suplex. Gunther responded with a monster clothesline, but Rhodes caught the next attempt and hit a Cross Rhodes into a cover, though Gunther was able to kick out of the pin. Rhodes went for a Super Cody Cutter, but Gunther was able to counter that with a sleeper hold, but Rhodes then countered that and pinned Gunther for the win. Cody Rhodes is the first-ever WWE Crown Jewel Champion.

After the match, Gunther and Rhodes shook hands but Gunther was clearly angry about losing the match, walking away in a huff. Rhodes was then presented with the Crown Jewel Championship, making him and Liv Morgan the first-ever winners of those Titles.

What did you think of the match? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!