WWE: Tiffany Stratton’s Two Cash-In Attempts Help Liv Morgan Become Women’s Crown Jewel Champion

WWE recently introduced the Crown Jewel Championships, and the first-ever Crown Jewel Champions will be decided at today’s Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. Both were Champion vs Champion affairs, and it would be Liv Morgan and Nia Jax battling it out for the Title first. As expected, Tiffany Stratton’s Money in the Bank briefcase would be a factor, but not like anyone likely anticpated. Many thought Stratton would cash it in on Morgan or Jax, and she did actually try to do that twice, but both attempts were interrupted. Instead, her distractions and her briefcase were used by Raquel Rodriguez and Dominik Mysterio to help get Morgan the win, and now Morgan is your inaugural Crown Jewel Women’s Champion.

Champ vs Champ

Morgan went right at Jax but Jax shook the offense off and knocked Morgan down with a vicious headbutt. Morgan slapped Jax loudly but then Jax brought down an elbow drop and threw Morgan into the turnbuckle. Jax missed on the next attack and Morgan chop blocked Jax and followed it with a dropkick to the legs. Then Morgan reversed a move from Jax into a DDT, but Jax kicked out of the cover attempt.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Morgan continued to knock the Champion down, and the two superstars were both on the mat. Then Stratton came running out to the ring to try and cash in on Morgan, but before she could Jax came out of the ring and yelled at her that it wasn’t the time. Jax ran her off and said she wasn’t supposed to be there, but then Stratton came back into the ring and tried to cash it in anyway.

A Second Cash-In

Rodriguez came out and stopped Stratton from cashing in, but Jax grabbed Rodriguez’s hair and knocked her way. Morgan then almost pinned Jax, and Morgan and Rodriguez cornered Stratton against the barricade. It seemed that Stratton was done for at this point, but she would end up getting some help.

Jax would come out of the ring and help out Stratton, knocking Morgan and Rodriguez into Stratton. Jax then dragged Morgan back into the ring and set up for the annihilator, but then Mysterio threw the briefcase in and distracted the referee. While the referee was distracted, Rodriguez ran up and knocked Jax off the top rope and to the mat.

That allowed Morgan to hit Oblivion and win the match. Morgan is now the firs ever Crown Jewel Women’s Champion, and Triple H would come out to the ring to make the presentation as the crowd celebrated, and Morgan proudly displayed her two Championships as the segment came to a close.

What did you think of the match? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!