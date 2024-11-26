WWE Confirms Jade Cargill’s Survivor Series: WarGames Replacement

WWE set the stage for a women’s Survivor Series match with some of the biggest names on Raw and SmackDown but after Jade Cargill was left unable to compete, a new ally emerged. Bayley was revealed as Cargill’s replacement on last night’s episode of Monday Night Raw. It will be her third-ever WarGames match in her decorated career.

Many questioned why Bayley wasn’t in the match originally, believing that she’d go on to win the new United States Championship on SmackDown. While she made it past a first-round triple-threat match to advance, it’s not stopping her from helping out her friends.

This year, the women’s WarGames match features Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan who have been in quite the feud since Ripley’s injury after WrestleMania 40. Morgan vowed to take everything from Ripley which she’s certainly done. Also on team Morgan is Women’s Champion Nia Jax, women’s Money in the Bank winner Tiffany Stratton, and WarGames veteran Candice LeRae.

As for team Ripley, Bayley joins three other former women’s champs: Naomi, Bianca Belair, and IYO SKY. This year is backed by a lot of star power and it’s hard to determine who will get the victory here. While Ripley’s side certainly has the muscle and dominance, a team with two current women’s champions losing would be a real head-scratcher. That is … unless Stratton uses the opportunity to cash in her briefcase.

WWE Survivor Series 2024 Card

The other WarGames will see two sides of The Bloodline facing off. On one hand, you have Solo Sikoa who has come into his own since Roman Reigns’ title loss in April. With Reigns out of the picture, he’s formed his own Bloodline — Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu. Joining them will be Bronson Reed.

On Reigns’ side, he reunited with The Usos and Sami Zayn. The peculiar thing is how CM Punk fits in here. Paul Heyman announced that Punk would join them last week, which surprised Reigns. A few months back, Heyman asked for a favor from Punk… is that what this is shaping up to be?

Shinsuke Nakamura recently returned and went straight after LA Knight and the United States Championship, so that’s happening. Hopefully, it lights a fire under Nakamura again but if not, it’ll be a solid defense from Knight.

Speaking of defenses, Bron Breakker got himself involved in an Intercontinental Championship triple threat. He defends against Ludwig Kaiser and Sheamus. If anything, the “Celtic Warrior” is great at making these matches have that “big fight” feel. Lastly, Damian Priest gets an opportunity to write his wrong from SummerSlam when he lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther.