WWE’s Jade Cargill Brutally Attacked with a Car on SmackDown, but Who Attacked Her?

WWE SmackDown got things started with The Bloodline, but Solo Sikoa and crew had nothing on the Women’s United States Championship Triple Threat qualifying match. After Bayley’s win last week, the next spot would be decided in a match between Bianca Belair, Chelsea Green, and Blair Davenport. Things would take a big turn though when the video screen revealed that Belair’s tag team partner Jade Cargill had been brutally attacked by a mystery attacker, and she had been slammed into a car windshield, which was cracked behind her head. Now the question becomes, who was responsible?

This is likely tied into the winner of the match, but at the start, all three women went for quick wins with covers. Belair put her power on display throughout the early going. Davenport tied Belair’s braid around the bottom rope and then went up top and delivered a vicious stomp on her back, and she continued to wear down Belair with stomps to the face.

Green got back into the fight with multiple covers but couldn’t get any of them to land. Belair took charge again later in the match, but Green hit the Rough Rider and knocked her down, only to get stomped by Davenport. Belair went for the finisher but got hit with double knees and then Green went for a pin but Davenport kicked out.

Green tried for the Unprettier but then Belair hit both opponents with a suplex. Belair went for the cover but Green broke it up. Green had Davenport up top and hit a superplex but then Belair jumped in and tried to cover Davenport. Green went for the cover next but got dragged out by Belair and thrown into the barricade. Davenport kicked out of the pin by Belair, preserving the match.

That’s when the screen started showing backstage video, revealing a seriously hurt Jade Cargill completely knocked atop a car’s windshield. Belair would run from the ring to check on her partner and friend, and that would lead to Green pinning Davenport and moving on in the tournament. Green will now face Bayley in the next round, and Green’s win does seem to suggest that Cargill’s attacker could very well be Green’s tag team partner Piper Niven.

Not only would it be Niven helping out her friend and tag partner, but Niven is one of the few people who actually could pull that feat off. Niven has the power to be able to get the best of Cargill and then deliver a powerful enough slam that would actually crack a windshield. Plus, Niven was curiously absent from ringside for Green’s match, so it would also explain her whereabouts.

Now it remains to be seen what will happen with Cargill and if she’ll be out for any substantial amount of time, and Belair is going to be angered as well since she had to give up a shot at the United States Championship. If it is Niven, her and Green better be ready for a very angry storm headed their way.

