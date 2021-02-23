WWE Confirms Rhea Ripley is Heading to WWE Raw Roster

✖

It was reported shortly after this year's Royal Rumble that former NXT and NXT UK Women's Champion Rhea Ripley had been officially called up to the main roster, but the WWE creative team hadn't determined which brand she would be apart of going forward. That was finally confirmed on Monday as WWE aired a teaser for Ripley's arrival on the Monday Night Raw roster. Ripley previously appeared on Raw in the build-up to last year's WrestleMania where then-Rumble winner Charlotte Flair chose to challenge her for the NXT Women's Championship.

Flair beat Ripley for the title, and "The Nightmare" never got the chance for revenge. "The Queen" dropped the NXT Women's title to Io Shirai in a triple threat match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, where Shirai pinned Ripley.

Ripley, who last wrestled in NXT at the New Year's Evil event in early January, responded to the news with an ominous tweet.

The 24-year-old Australian star admitted in interviews last year that she lost some of her confidence following her program with Flair, though she regained it as the year went on.

"I felt like I went through a stage where I was losing confidence in myself because I wasn't portrayed the same way," Ripley told Lilian Garcia on the Chasing Glory podcast. "Even now, I'm still slowly building myself back up from it. My confidence was tainted a little, which sucks because I try to keep it up and do my best all the time. I don't know if it was something in my head that wasn't getting the picture, I just got a little bit lost after that. Now, I feel like I'm getting back on track. Building myself back up has been hard, it's been difficult, but I've found my track now and I'm getting back on it."

Who do you think Ripley will feud with first? Will she reignite her feud with Flair in time for a WrestleMania rematch? Let's hear your predictions down in the comments!