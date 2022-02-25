WWE Confirms Which WrestleMania 38 Night Will Feature Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

The card for WWE’s biggest event of the year is still coming together, with only four confirmed matches to this point. We are starting to get more details though, and now we know what night Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar’s anticipated match-up will take place on during the WrestleMania 38 festivities. Today WWE announced that Reigns vs Lesnar (which is a Champion vs Champion winner take all match) will take place on Sunday, April 3rd. If anything, it will be the night’s main event, but we’ll just have to wait and see if that pans out.

Now, we know how big a fan Roman and Paul Heyman are of giving spoilers, not predictions, and Reigns had a spoiler of his own to give after WWE announced the match details.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/wweromanreigns/status/1497273308127051782?s=12

Reigns shared the new poster and the date with the caption “…and the last image of #WrestleMania is me standing with two championships over a broken, beaten, defeated, and humiliated Brock Lesnar. #GodMode #WitnessMe”

This will unite the two Championships, and we’ll have to wait and see if the Women’s Championships follow suit.

There are still plenty of matches to be announced, but for now, here’s the current WrestleMania 38 card.

Champion vs Champion: Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (C) vs Ronda Rousey

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (C) vs Bianca Belair

The Mix and Logan Paul vs Rey and Dominik Mysterio

You can tune into all the action when WrestleMania 38 kicks off on April 2nd and 3rd at 8 PM EST.

What do you think of the WrestleMania 38 card so far? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!