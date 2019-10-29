WWE Crown Jewel 2019 Start Time, How to Watch, Full Card

WWE’s latest event as part of the ongoing deal with Saudi Arabia takes place on Thursday as the 2019 installment of Crown Jewel takes place at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Because of the time zone difference, the show officially begins at 1 p.m. Eastern on the WWE Network and will include a one-hour kickoff show on WWE’s YouTube and social media platforms. Unlike previous Saudi events, the show features no legends competing in matches such as The Undertaker, Goldberg, Shawn Michaels or Triple H. Instead the show will be highlighted by big names from the world of combat sports stepping inside the squared circle, namely Cain Velasquez and Tyson Fury.
The show also features three championship matches. Since WWE’s first event in Saudi Arabia in April 2018, no champion has lost their title at a Saudi event.
Check out the full card below:
- WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez — Lesnar and Velaquez’s rivalry stretches all the way back to 2010 when the latter easily defeated “The Beast” to become UFC Heavyweight Champion. Velasquez made his debut with the company during Friday Night SmackDown‘s FOX premiere on the behalf of an injured Rey Mysterio and easily took down the newly-crowned WWE Champion
- WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt (Falls Count Anywhere, Match Cannot be Stopped for Any Reason) — Even though Wyatt was moved to SmackDown as part of the WWE Draft, his business with Rollins clearly isn’t over. Following the backlash to Rollins and Wyatt’s first title match at Hell in a Cell, WWE added in the second stipulation that removes the possibility of Rollins winning via referee stoppage again.
- Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury — The unbeaten heavyweight boxing champion started a feud with Strowman when the “Monster Among Men” tossed Dolph Ziggler onto him during SmackDown’s FOX premiere.
- Team Hogan (Roman Reigns, Ricochet, Rusev, Ali and Shorty G) vs. Team Flair (Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley) — Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair recently got into a heated debate on Raw over who the best wrestler of all time is. But since both men are too old to wrestle each other anymore, they’ve each recruited a team of five wrestlers to compete on their behalf.
- World Cup Tag Team Turmoil Match — The Revival vs. The Viking Raiders vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Big E) vs. The O.C. (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode vs. The B-Team
- United States Champion AJ Styles vs. Battle Royal Winner
- Cesaro vs. Mansoor
- 20-Man Battle Royal