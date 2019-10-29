WWE Crown Jewel 2019 Start Time, How to Watch, Full Card

WWE’s latest event as part of the ongoing deal with Saudi Arabia takes place on Thursday as the 2019 installment of Crown Jewel takes place at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Because of the time zone difference, the show officially begins at 1 p.m. Eastern on the WWE Network and will include a one-hour kickoff show on WWE’s YouTube and social media platforms. Unlike previous Saudi events, the show features no legends competing in matches such as The Undertaker, Goldberg, Shawn Michaels or Triple H. Instead the show will be highlighted by big names from the world of combat sports stepping inside the squared circle, namely Cain Velasquez and Tyson Fury.

The show also features three championship matches. Since WWE’s first event in Saudi Arabia in April 2018, no champion has lost their title at a Saudi event.

Check out the full card below: