WWE Fans Speechless Thanks To Crown Jewel Camels

This year’s Crown Jewel is promising to be one of the biggest events of the WWE for 2021, but fans have been left bewildered at the fact that the latest pay-per-view event has camels hanging around the arena, with viewers spotting them right as the battle between Edge and Seth Rollins has begun. With the Hell In A Cell match promising to bring the rivalry to a close, it certainly is surreal to see the large animals hanging in the audience as fireworks and loud music blares in the stadium.

The current card for this year’s WWE Crown Jewel is below:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

Edge vs. Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell)

King of the Ring Final (Finn Balor vs. Xavier Woods)

Queen’s Crown Final (Zelina Vega vs. Doudrop)

Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali

(Kickoff) The Usos vs. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin

