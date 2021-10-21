WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Start Time, How to Watch, Live Stream, Full Card, Entrance Set

WWE is returning to Saudi Arabia for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began on Thursday by hosting the 2021 Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The show is headlined by Roman Reigns putting his WWE Universal Championship on the line against his old rival Brock Lesnar, who returned to the company at SummerSlam back in August after Reigns’ successful title defense against John Cena. The two have previously clashed in one-on-one matches at two WrestleManias and the 2018 SummerSlam event, with Lesnar holding a 2-1 record. But the match promises to be quite different this time around as Reigns is now operating as the unstoppable villain, “The Tribal Chief.”

The big question surrounding the match is where do Paul Heyman’s loyalties lie. He’s been by Reigns’ side ever since he returned from hiatus in August 2020, but Heyman has also been the advocate for “The Beast Incarnate” for well over a decade.

How to Watch WWE Crown Jewel 2021

Date: Oct. 21, 2021

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Stream: Peacock

Heyman went so far as to declare Reigns Lesnar’s greatest rival, putting him above the likes of Kurt Angle, The Undertaker, Goldberg and Cena. He told Sportskeeda earlier this week, “The Undertaker was very simple. History was made. Brock Lesnar conquered The Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania. With John Cena, that was an intense rivalry between the poster boy for WWE, the most heavily hyped sports entertainer on the face of the planet against a former NCAA Division I Heavyweight Champion and former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Brock Lesnar.

“With Roman Reigns, you have a completely different dynamic,” he continued. “You have someone that is also a Division I athlete and a champion. You have someone that could have gone into the UFC and smashed everybody. You have someone who matches up against Brock Lesnar. You have someone that’s equally credible as Brock Lesnar and there’s not a lot of human beings, let alone beings, on this planet or anywhere in the universe, hence Universal Heavyweight Champion, that can match up that way in terms of credibility with Brock Lesnar. I find the dynamic between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns to be the great rivalry like the Lakers and the Celtics, or the Yankees and the Red Sox.”

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Full Card

Check out the full card for the Crown Jewel event below, along with the latest betting odds from BetOnline:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (-300) vs. Brock Lesnar (+200)

Roman Reigns (-300) vs. Brock Lesnar (+200) WWE Championship: Big E (-1500) vs. Drew McIntyre (+575)

Big E (-1500) vs. Drew McIntyre (+575) SmackDown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (-300) vs. Bianca Belair (+225) vs. Sasha Banks (+300)

Becky Lynch (-300) vs. Bianca Belair (+225) vs. Sasha Banks (+300) Raw Tag Team Championships: RK-Bro (-800) vs. AJ Styles & Omos (+450)

RK-Bro (-800) vs. AJ Styles & Omos (+450) Goldberg (-400) vs. Big E (+250) (No Holds Barred)

Edge vs. Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell)

King of the Ring Final (Finn Balor vs. Xavier Woods)

Queen’s Crown Final (Zelina Vega vs. Doudrop)

Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali

Here’s an early look at the entrance set from inside Mohammed Abdu Arena: