Roman Reigns Delivers Final Message to Brock Lesnar Ahead of WWE Crown Jewel

Roman Reigns will defend his WWE Universal Championship in the main event of Thursday’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia. “The Tribal Chief” and “The Beast” have clashed in several big matches before, but this marks the first time Reigns will be competing as a heel. He delivered a final message on Twitter hours before the show began, writing, “I will defeat the Beast and Suplex City will be relegated to the outskirts of the Island of Relevancy never to be heard from again. #AndStill.”

Lesnar was gone from the WWE for roughly 16 months after dropping the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. He returned in the closing moments of SummerSlam back in August, though Reigns initially brushed him off.

“I think he wanted to get the best look possible at what’s going on here, the most dominant Universal Champion to ever do this thing,” Reigns said while on The Bump days later. “I think he sees the Island of Relevancy just like John Cena did. He’s just coming with like a farmer/butcher outlook as opposed to being the Hollywood guy. But yeah it just goes to show all this work, this foundation of greatness that I’ve been laying down, what the Bloodline’s been doing, continually showing everybody that we’re number one.

“It’s really just to put themselves in the conversation with me, to amplify everything, but there ain’t really anybody out there that can compete with what we’re doing,” he added. “Between me and my cousins, the wise man, we come together and we’re putting together greatness right now. We’re raising the bar and lifting the standard, and I think Brock Lesnar, like everybody else, in this industry, they want to be a part of that.”

But Lesnar quickly found a way to get under Reigns’ skin by consistently claiming Paul Heyman was still serving as his advocate. It was Heyman who got Lesnar to avoid being drafted in the 2021 WWE Draft and remain a free agent and he was also behind getting the latest Reigns vs. Lesnar match set up. Heyman has consistently sworn he’s loyal to “The Head of The Table,” though a recent Instagram post left fans questioning where his loyalties are.

“I hate to spoil the ending of what is the biggest box office match of 2021, but …Ladies and Gentlemen, my name is @paulheyman, and I will be walking down the aisle at #CrownJewel with the reigning defending undisputed #WWE #UniversalHeavyweightChampion … and I assure you, I will be leaving #CrownJewel with the #WWE #UniversalHeavyweightChampion!” Heyman wrote.

Will Reigns' year-long championship reign continue? Or will Lesnar dethrone him? And who is Heyman actually loyal to?