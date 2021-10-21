WWE Changes Stipulations for Two Major WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Matches (UPDATE)

WWE officially announced on Twitter one hour before the Crown Jewel pay-per-view began that it is changing the stipulations to two of the card’s biggest matches. Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar’s WWE Universal Championship match will now be contested under No Disqualification, while Bobby Lashely vs. Goldberg will be also Falls Count Anywhere match. The title match’s stipulation likely helps “The Tribal Chief” as it allows The Usos to get involved without the match being thrown out. Meanwhile, Goldberg has repeatedly threatened to “kill” Lashley for putting his hands on his teenage son back at SummerSlam, and the added stipulation (it was already a No Holds Barred match) likely gives the two the freedom to do something crazy outside the ring.

What do you think of the last-minute changes? Do they alter your predictions for who will win? Check out the updated card below and let us know down in the comments!

UPDATE: During the kickoff show the panelists were informed that Lesnar and Reigns had “no interest” in competing in a No DQ match, so that stipulation is now off the table.

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

Edge vs. Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell)

King of the Ring Final (Finn Balor vs. Xavier Woods)

Queen’s Crown Final (Zelina Vega vs. Doudrop)

Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali

(Kickoff) The Usos vs. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin

Paul Heyman, who has been trapped in the middle of the Reigns/Lesnar feud, told Sportskeeda earlier this week that he believes Reigns is Lesnar’s greatest rival. This puts “The Tribal Chief” ahead of legends like Kurt Angle, The Undertaker and Goldberg.

“The Undertaker was very simple. History was made. Brock Lesnar conquered The Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania. With John Cena, that was an intense rivalry between the poster boy for WWE, the most heavily hyped sports entertainer on the face of the planet against a former NCAA Division I Heavyweight Champion and former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Brock Lesnar,” he said. “With Roman Reigns, you have a completely different dynamic,” he continued. “You have someone that is also a Division I athlete and a champion. You have someone that could have gone into the UFC and smashed everybody. You have someone who matches up against Brock Lesnar. You have someone that’s equally credible as Brock Lesnar and there’s not a lot of human beings, let alone beings, on this planet or anywhere in the universe, hence Universal Heavyweight Champion, that can match up that way in terms of credibility with Brock Lesnar. I find the dynamic between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns to be the great rivalry like the Lakers and the Celtics, or the Yankees and the Red Sox.”