WWE Announces First Ever Women’s Match in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel

WWE announced via press release on Wednesday that for the first time in the history of Saudi Arabia, a women’s wrestling match will take place during WWE’s Crown Jewel event at the King Fahd International Stadium. The match will see Natalya, who traveled to the country for the last Saudi event in order to try and get a match, take on Lacey Evans. The pair have wrestled each other numerous times on television, the last of which being a Last Woman Standing match on an episode of Raw.

“WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced at a press conference at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh that the first-ever WWE women’s match in Saudi Arabia will take place tomorrow, October 31 as part of Riyadh Season, which includes more than 100 events over a two-month span featuring world-class entertainment and sports properties,” the release read. “WWE Superstars Natalya and Lacey Evans will perform at CROWN JEWEL, one of WWE’s premier pay-per-view events, which also features Roman Reigns, the undefeated lineal heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, Universal Champion Seth Rollins and many more.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Both Natalya and Evans took to social media to react to the news.

The world will be watching. I am so incredibly proud to represent our women’s division tomorrow night at #WWECrownJewel. It’s time to bring your best, Lacey. pic.twitter.com/TeglMWzbZM — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) October 30, 2019

“I never thought I’d have the opportunity to do the things I’ve done with @WWE,” Evans wrote. “Tomorrow I get to show my little girl that hard work can bring you to history-making heights. I’m ready for this.”

‘When I signed up for WWE my goal was to really impact the world and the people that I can, and we’re doing it one day at a time.’ ~ Lacey #BreakTheCycle 💪❤ https://t.co/baK5TO1tDy — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) October 30, 2019

Check out the rest of the card below: