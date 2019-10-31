Photos: Natalya and Lacey Evans Wear Special Outfits for Their Crown Jewel Match

Natalya and Lacey Evans made history at Crown Jewel on Thursday when they took part in the first women’s wrestling match in Saudi Arabia history. Because of cultural norms and laws of the nation, strict rules against women performing in public prevented the WWE Women’s Division from taking part in Saudi events in the past. However that changed when WWE announced that the former SmackDown Women’s Champion and the “Sassy Southern Belle” were making the trip overseas with the rest of the roster to take part in the match.

Even though the two were allowed to wrestle, they still had to wear certain outfits that conformed to the nations norms. That included bodysuits that covered them from their neck down to their feet, as well as two bulky t-shirts.

Both Natalya and Evans took to social media after the match was announced to express their gratitude.

“The world will be watching,” Natalya wrote. “I am so incredibly proud to represent our women’s division tomorrow night at #WWECrownJewel. It’s time to bring your best, Lacey.”

“I never thought I’d have the opportunity to do the things I’ve done with @WWE,” Evans wrote. “Tomorrow I get to show my little girl that hard work can bring you to history-making heights. I’m ready for this.”

Natalya won by forcing Evans to tap via a Sharpshooter. The two shared an emotional embrace as they celebrated after the match as the crowd chanted “This is Awesome!”