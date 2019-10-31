Tyson Fury Beats Braun Strowman by Count Out at WWE Crown Jewel

Unbeaten lineal heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury walked out of WWE’s Crown Jewel event victorious on Thursday night, but it wasn’t in the way many fans expected. Late in the bout Strowman ran around the outside of the ring and hit Fury with two running shoulder tackles. But Fury managed to crawl his way back into the ring and knocked Strowman off the apron with a vicious punch. The referee then completed the 10-count, awarding the victory to Fury.

Strowman re-entered the ring after the match and nailed the boxer with a Running PowerSlam to close out the segment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tyson Fury “TKOs” Braun Strowman #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/S7Oz9DH6DE — GIF Skull – Cain Was Not Able #WWECrownJewel (@GIFSkull) October 31, 2019

Fury, known for his elaborate boxing entrances, arrived in the arena to an obscene amount of pyro and The Isley Brothers’ song “It’s Your Thing.”