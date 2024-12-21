WWE Crowns a New Champion on SmackDown

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown contained a pretty big surprise towards the end of the show, and by episode’s end, a new Champion had been crowned, though not at all in the standard way. The main event of tonight’s SmackDown was a match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, with Bianca Belair teaming up with Naomi to defend the Titles during Jade Cargill’s absence against Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. Naomi and Belair made a great team, and in the end Belair and Naomi would get the victory, and in the process Naomi officially became a Women’s Tag Team Champion. You can watch it all play out in the video below.

Naomi agreed to help out Belair in her Title defense last week, but earlier in tonight’s show Belair went to give her the other Title and Naomi said only when she earned it. Tonight that all came together brilliantly, and Naomi was a huge part of why they were able to retain the Championships, and even got the final pin on LeRae.

Naomi and Belair celebrated in the ring and then Naomi held up the Championship to make it official. While it remains to be seen what will happen when Cargill is back in action, for now Naomi and Belair are the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions moving forward, and fans couldn’t be happier that Naomi is holding Championship gold once again.

This situation developed due to an attack on Cargill that saw Jade thrown onto a car windshield. She’s been ruled out indefinitely and hasn’t been back on TV since. In storyline, there’s a major mystery regarding who attacked her, as the identity of that person hasn’t been revealed yet, though there are some theories.

One is Naomi, with the theory being that she attacked Cargill to push her out of the way and take her spot as one of the Tag Team Champions. If that is the case, it would be part of a heel turn for Naomi, and Cargill would likely reveal the truth when she returns.

The other theory is that it was Belair, and if this were true, it would also likely be part of a heel turn. If Belair was the one that attacked Cargill, she would have pushed the rising star out of the way to clear room for her friend Naomi, and she also would have been the one everyone least suspected. Granted, there is an issue with that theory, as Bianca was in the middle of a match when she learned Cargill had been attacked and had to race out of the ring, though that could be explained too.

It could also be someone else, though it also depends on what’s happening behind the scenes. There are conflicting reports regarding Cargill’s actual status, with some saying she’s really injured and others saying it’s all a work. For now it remains to be seen what is really going on, but a real injury does seem plausible, as it would be odd for WWE to cut the Title reign of one of their biggest new superstars short when they had just won them back. If it’s a great story though, then anything’s possible, but hopefully we’ll see Cargill back in action soon, making tonight’s developments all the more intriguing.

