WWE’s Liv Morgan Survives Possible Broken Nose to Retain Women’s World Title

Saturday Night’s Main Event got things started with a thrilling showdown between Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre, and then it was time for the first Title match of the night between Liv Morgan and Iyo Sky. Sky was not about to let this opportunity pass her by, and you could tell from the moment the bell hit, as Sky was in control for large parts of the match. Sky kept Morgan on the floor or on the mat with suplexes and dropkicks, but Morgan knows how to strike at just the right moment, and she capitalized on Sky’s few mistakes to gain the upper hand. While Morgan got rocked with a kick to the face that might have broken her nose, she was still able to get the win, walking away as Champion and right into a confrontation with Rhea Ripley.

Morgan was as confident as ever as the match began, but Sky quickly showed why Morgan might want to worry just a little, knocking the Champ out of the ring and then knocking her to the floor with a stylish move off the ring apron. After the commercial break Sky was still in total control, and then took out the Champ again with a suicide dive that knocked her right back down to the floor.

Sky went for a cover after a missile dropkick but Morgan kicked out and managed to avoid Sky’s Bullet Train attack, following it up with a codebreaker and a cover, though Sky kicked out.

Sky wasn’t out of it yet though, and hit right back with back to back German Suplexes. She then hit a third and went for the cover, but Morgan kicked out at two. Morgan took advantage of a slip from Sky and almost got her for the 3 count, but Sky survived.

Sky applied a crossface and then rocked Morgan with a knee to the face, and the Bullet Train Attack landed this time and allowed Sky to hit the moonsault, but Morgan got her boots up and then hit an Oblivion for the pin and the win, dealing with a bloody nose as she held up her Championship.

Her night wasn’t over though, as Rhea Ripley then came out and met Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Dominik Mysterio at the entrance. Ripley walked up to Morgan and the two met face to face, with Ripley reminding Morgan that she wanted her shot at winning the Title back.

Drew McIntyre Def. Sami Zayn

WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (C) def. Iyo Sky

WWE World Championship Match: Gunther (C) vs. Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

WWE Women’s United States Championship Match: Michin vs. Chelsea Green

Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (C) vs. Kevin Owens

