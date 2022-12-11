WWE Crowns Winner of Women's Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline, Earns Title Shot

After revealing a brand new match type just a few weeks ago, it was finally time to see the first ever Iron Survivor Challenge match in action at WWE NXT Deadline, and kicking off the premium live event would be the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge match. Starting off the match would be Roxanne Perez and Zoey Stark, and then Kiana James, Cora Jade, and Indi Hartwell would all join every 5 minutes. For a minute it looked like Perez was in danger of not scoring, but she eventually would get on the board and then she would get the only 2nd point, and though Jade almost got one time ran out, making Perez the first-ever winner of the Iron Survivor Challenge and netting her a shot at Mandy Rose's Title down the line.

The clock started and they locked up, though Stark knocked Perez down into a cover, but Perez quickly got up before the count could even begin. Perez stepped through a hold and got shoulders down but Stark kicked out. Perez locked in a hold for a bit and then she dodged an attack from Stark and the two locked up again, but afterwards Perez got in a crucifix cover for a near fall and then stepped through for another cover but Stark kicked out of that one as well.

Stark slammed Perez down and tried to get her shoulders to the mat, but she got up in time. Stark slammed Perez into the corner and then whipped her into the corner turnbuckle again. She went for a third and connected and then slammed Perez down on the mat after into a cover, but Perez kicked out. Stark locked in a hold but Perez fought out only to get hit with a punch to the back of the head, but she threw Stark over and got an arm lock in but it didn't quite lock in all the way.

The first five minutes came to a close and Kiana James came running in, and at this point, no one had scored a point yet. James knocked Perez back and then went right at Stark, almost pinning her but Stark kicked out. Stark clocked James in the face but James flipped over her and kicked her in the head, but Perez broke up a cover attempt. James lifted Perez but she got away, though she ran into James' shoulder.

James clubbed Perez in the head and then punched her in the stomach before lifting her, though Stark knocked both down with a dropkick that almost resulted in a point for James, but Stark pulled her away before she could score. Then Perez almost pinned Stark and hit her with uppercuts, though Stark sent Perez to the floor with a kick to the head. James threw Stark into Perez and then Stark pulled James' leg to knock her down. Stark slammed Perez's head into the steel steps and then stomped on her her against the steps.

Stark rolled Perez in the ring but James threw her into the post and then covered Perez, but she kicked out. James pulled Perez's arm and had a knee in her back, and then went to work on Perez's back and shoulders. Perez reversed it and kicked her away, and then she dodged Stark's attack that connected with James instead. She threw James over and knocked Stark down, but ran into a boot from sTARK AND THEN into a knee. She pinned Perez and got the first point, while Perez had to go to the penalty box for 90 seconds.

It was time for another star to hit the ring, and it was Cora jade, who took a second to taunt Perez in the box and then went to cover both Stark and James. She hit a dropkick on Stark and then hit a knee to Stark and James, and double stomps on Stark followed. Jade hit James and went for the cover but she kicked out. Perez was back in and she went right tat Jade, but was pulled off by James. She fended both off and then rolled up James but then soared right into Stark. She fended both Stark and James off and hit James with an uppercut and dodged Stark, and then hit both with uppercuts. A Leg Sweep followed into a pin but James broke it up.

Jade returned and caught Perez with a kick and she pinned James, scoring her a point and sending James to the penalty box. Jade and Perez pushed each other and exchanged trikes, but then Stark hit Jade with a dropkick. It gave Perez a chance to pin but Stark kicked out. Stark locked in a hold on Perez started hitting her with elbows but then Jade locked in a death lock on Stark. Perez then locked in a submission of her own on Jade, and James broke it all up.

Then it was time for Indi Hartwell to come into the match, and she knocked down everyone with clotheslines or kicks. She then went for James but Perez came in and almost rolled her up. Perez got hit with a big boot from Hartwell and she got the pin, giving her a point and sending Perez to the penalty box. Stark went at Hartwell and then Jade got back in and hit Stark, and Jade would kick out of a pin attempt from Stark. Then James hit a huge move on Stark and followed it up by slamming Stark into the barricade.

Perez dragged James out and slammed her into the steel steps. Perez then saw the clock and went up top and hit a crossbody on Hartwell, but Jade broke up a pin. Perez dodged Jade's move and then got hit by Stark, but Perez rolled her up for a pin and a point, sending Stark to the penalty box.

That gave everyone but James a point, and she had 6 minutes to get one. Hartwell got slammed on the floor and then James got slammed by Perez, and it was Perez vs Hartwell in the ring. Stark was back in and she knocked both stars down. Jade was in and got clocked by Stark. Perez was in the ring and dove into Hartwell, while Jade jumped off the ring apron and wiped everyone else out aside from Stark, who was still in the ring.

Stark leaped over the ropes and landed on everyone, knocking them all down. Stark was back on her feet and she dragged James in the ring and went up top, but she missed. Hartwell hit her from behind but James hit a 401k on Hartwell only to get hit by Perez, who then got hit by Jade. Perez kicked Jade one then hit Pop Rocks and got the pin and the point, giving her the lead and sending Jade to the penalty box.

Perez sent James over the ropes and then Perez broke up Hartwell's pin. James pushed Hartwell into Stark to break up a cover. Perez wiped out Hartwell and then Stark hit James in the ring, but James joined her up top. Jade was back in but James hit a Spanish fly on Stark. Jade broke it up but Stark kicked out. Then Jade hit Perez with a DDT but she didn't have enough time to pin, and that gave Perez the winning score and the shot at Mandy Rose's NXT Women's Championship.