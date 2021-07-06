WWE Raw Star Announces Their Engagement

✖

WWE Superstar Dana Brooke announced her engagement to pro boxer Ulysses Diaz on Tuesday. The Monday Night Raw star wrote on Instagram, "My LIFE, My LOVE, My FOREVER... There is no LOVE that feels like yours... I would say YESSSS over & over again!! I love you today, tomorrow & forever!! I AM ENGAGED [ring emoji] [heart emoji] #bridetobe @uly_monster #fiance #engaged #engagement #mylove #forever #mylife #weddingplanning #husbandandwife."

Brooke, real name Ashley Sebera, was previously in a relationship with fellow bodybuilder Dallas McCarver until he passed away in 2017. There was a fan movement in late 2019 to try and set up Brooke with former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista, but it never went anywhere beyond a first date.

"I've known Dave for a couple years, especially when my ex was bodybuilding," Brooke told Sports Illustrated in December 2019. "Dave was big in the fitness and bodybuilding scene, and that's how we met. I've always respected what he's accomplished in WWE and in the movies, and I was quite surprised when he tweeted at me.

"I'm a very private person, so it was a little shocking for me that everything was out there. But it's so awesome that people have been so supportive. We'll see where it goes, but we share a lot of similarities and a lot of respect for one another. It was a little uncomfortable at first that everything is out there, but the way everyone has been so positive about it, it has a warm place in my heart."

