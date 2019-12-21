Dana Brooke Reveals New WWE Contract, Talks Dave Bautista

There has been quite a bit of news out of WWE lately concerning superstars signing new contracts, and we now have another name to add to the list: Dana Brooke.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Brooke revealed that she recently signed a new five year deal with WWE.

“You have to make the most of any time you are given, and any opportunity I’m given, whether it was as Charlotte Flair’s protégé, standing up against Ronda Rousey, being the statistician of Titus Worldwide, I want to show my range,” Brooke said, reflecting on her time with WWE. “I’m willing to embrace anything that is thrown my way. Coming into 2020 and transitioning onto SmackDown, it’s a fresh start for me.

“I just signed a new five-year deal in WWE, and part of my goal is to build my own personal brand. And women empowerment is a key in the success of my career and a key for WWE. We can do what the male wrestlers have done over the years, and now women are finally being given that chance. That also means that I get the chance to show what I can do, and I really believe that 2020 is going to be the year that people see a different side of me.”

Brooke has made news of late in an area outside of wrestling: a budding relationship with WWE legend and upcoming Hall of Fame member Dave Bautista. Brooke discussed the courting that has been very visible on Twitter which will reportedly result in a date between the two by WrestleMania 36.

“I’ve known Dave for a couple years, especially when my ex was bodybuilding,” Brooke said. “Dave was big in the fitness and bodybuilding scene, and that’s how we met. I’ve always respected what he’s accomplished in WWE and in the movies, and I was quite surprised when he tweeted at me.

“I’m a very private person, so it was a little shocking for me that everything was out there. But it’s so awesome that people have been so supportive. We’ll see where it goes, but we share a lot of similarities and a lot of respect for one another. It was a little uncomfortable at first that everything is out there, but the way everyone has been so positive about it, it has a warm place in my heart.”