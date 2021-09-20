Everything You Need to Know About WWE’s The Miz Competing on Dancing With The Stars

Former WWE Champion The Miz will compete in Season 30 of Dancing With The Stars, set to premiere tonight on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. Miz is the fourth pro wrestler to compete on the show behind Stacy Keibler, Chris Jericho and Nikki Bella and will look to become the first sports entertainer to ever win the challenge. Miz’s competition this season will include Melanie C, Christine Chiu, Olivie Jade, Matt James, Amanda Kloots, Martin Kove, Suni Lee, Iman Shumpert and JoJo Siwa.

His involvement in the series continues what has been an incredibly eventful year for “The A-Lister.” Back in February, he won the WWE Championship for the second time in his career, cashing in Money in the Bank on Drew McIntyre before dropping it to Bobby Lashley eight days later. He then teamed with John Morrison to face Damian Priest and rap star Bad Bunny at WrestleMania 37.

Both Miz (and Naomi, a former professional dancer) took to Twitter to help hype up his first performance and ask fans to help with the text-in voting.

Miz addressed the fact that he’ll need WWE fans to support him in an interview with Stephanie Haney this week, saying, (h/t Fightful), “Here’s the hard part about being on Dancing with the Stars: you need people to vote for you. The past 16 years, I have been the most egotistical, arrogant jerk on WWE. That is what my character is. He will cheat to win. So now I’m going to ask those people, ‘hey, vote for me! I think people get it and my [USA Network reality show] ‘Miz & Mrs,’ I’ve been able to show my family, my insights of what it’s like to be a WWE superstar, a husband, to be with my wife, to be with my children, so people have been able to see that side of me and now, I hope a broader audience of ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ maybe people who don’t watch wrestling, don’t watch WWE, maybe they’ll tune in now because they saw me on ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ I hope to just show a little bit of Mike From Parma, Ohio.”

Miz was written off WWE TV a few weeks back after turning heel on Morrison and avoiding an advertised match between the pair. Obviously, his performance on Dancing With The Stars will determine how long he is off WWE programming.