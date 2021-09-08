WWE Superstar The Miz will compete in the 30th season of Dancing With The Stars, as confirmed on Wednesday. After reports of his involvement recently dropped, the former WWE Champion took to social media to confirm it by writing, “I’m learning the Paso Doble, Argentine Tango, Waltz, and FoxTrotare very different moves than a Skull Crushing Finale or Figure Four Leg Lock. Honored and excited to be apart of the Season 30 cast of @DancingABC now let’s get to work. #DWTS.”

Miz will be taking on the likes of the pro basketball player Iman Shumpert, YouTube personality JoJo Siwa, the Spice Girls’ Mel C, Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Kenya Moore, Olympic medalist Suni Lee, The Talk host Amanda Koots and The Bachelor‘s Matt James. Miz joins Stacy Keibler (Season 2), Chris Jericho (Season 12) and Nikki Bella (Season 25) as wrestlers who have competed on the show. Keibler still holds the honor of best performance of any wrestler in the competition, finishing third with partner Tony Dovolani.

On WWE programming, Miz recently turned heel on his tag partner John Morrison. The two were scheduled to wrestle on last week’s Raw, but Miz was absent from the show reportedly due to DWTS tapings.

Miz’s 2021 has already proven to be an eventful year, as he cashed in Money in the Bank on Drew McIntyre back in February to become WWE Champion for the second time, then teamed with Morrison to face Damian Priest and Bad Bunny at WrestleMania 37. He also found himself at the center of a fan campaign to play Johnny Cage in the Mortal Kombat franchise after the last movie teased the character’s introduction.

“So the story goes like this. ‘Mortal Kombat’ came out and our social team, actually our digital team, texted me and said, ‘Hey, are you looking at the internet right now?’ And I was like, ‘No, I’m busy playing with my kids. Why?’ ‘Look at it, and look up Johnny Cage.’ I go, ‘Okay.’ And then I see Johnny Cage and my name is trending with Johnny Cage, and I’m like, ‘What is going on?’ And all of a sudden, I just see my name associated with Johnny Cage, just flipping through,” Miz said in an interview with Looper earlier this year. “And it’s not negative, it’s all positive. And normally when I’m in a feed of Twitter, it’s negative, 100%, all the time. But man, was it positive, and, man, were a lot of my fans really wanting me, even people, even my peers, even the co-creator of Mortal Kombat was like, ‘Yeah, we’d love to see The Miz as Johnny Cage.’ And honestly that would be a dream come true and I would put everything I possibly have into that character and make sure that it gives the Mortal Kombat fans the Johnny Cage that they deserve.

“And I will do everything in my power to hopefully get that part if the opportunity presents itself. I don’t know if it will, but if it does on putting my name in the hat, I want the part,” he continued. “So whatever I have to do to get it, I will do. I will put forth the entire, I have an immense work ethic and whatever it takes, I will be there to try and do it. And if I don’t get it, that’s okay too. But I hope the person that does get it will put in the same amount of work and dedication and give the fans exactly what they want, because I know what I want out of Johnny Cage. I really do. I love the game. I’ve loved it since I played it on Sega Genesis, wouldn’t play it on Super Nintendo, only Sega Genesis.”