Seven Great Matches Daniel Bryan Could Have Outside of WWE

Daniel Bryan's WWE contract has expired, according to multiple reports released on Tuesday. The former WWE Champion hasn't technically left the company (and WWE hasn't made any sort of statement yet), but he's already teased in interviews the idea of wrestling for other promotions while remaining under the WWE banner on a part-time deal. Whether or not that comes to fruition or he simply leaves the promotion remains to be seen. Regardless, the opening Bryan wrestling some of the top stars in the world outside of WWE could produce some jaw-dropping matchups. You can see seven possible matches in the list below. What do you want to see Bryan do next? Should he leave WWE and try life as a free agent, or should he stay in WWE and try and hop around different brands? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Daniel Bryan vs. Kenny Omega (Photo: AEW) It's been a long time since the "John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt" match in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla. Omega has become one of the best wrestlers in the world, and Bryan has openly praised his creativity in recent interviews. And now that he's "The Belt Collector" the match between Omega and Bryan could theoretically take place in a bunch of different promotions, though fans would likely prefer in AEW.

Daniel Bryan vs. Samoa Joe (Photo: WWE.com) It's shocking to believe, but Bryan and Joe never had a straight-up singles match on television while both men were in the company. These two had some legendary clashes in Ring of Honor back in the mid-2000s and a return to that setting could bring a massive wave of hype to ROH.

Daniel Bryan vs. Kazuchika Okada (Photo: Getty/ Etsuo Hara / Contributor) There is a long list of Japanese stars who would make great matchups for Bryan — Hiroshi Tanahashi, Shingo Takagi, Minoru Suzuki, Tomohiro Ishii and Kota Ibushi just to name a few. But "The Rainmaker" stands above the rest as the best possible opponent for Bryan. A match between these two is easily worthy of a Tokyo Dome main event.

Daniel Bryan vs. Andrade (Photo: AAA) Bryan has hinted that he'd love to work down in Mexico and Andrade just made the jump to Lucha Libre AAA. It's a no-brainer.

Daniel Bryan vs. Will Ospreay (Photo: New Japan Pro Wrestling) The IWGP Heavyweight Champion has changed a lot about his style in recent years, but a match between Ospreay and Bryan feels like something that has to happen if the opportunity is there. And since we're on the subject of Brits, a Bryan vs. Zack Sabre Jr. match is a dream matchup for fans of grappling and submissions.

Daniel Bryan vs. Jacob Fatu (Photo: MLW) Fatu is quietly having an outstanding run as a dominant MLW World Heavyweight Champion, and his stock could rise exponentially with a one-off against Bryan.