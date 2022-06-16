WWE's Directors and Officers Focus of Breach of Fiduciary Duties Investigation

A new investigation into WWE has been opened up by Scott+Scott Attorneys at La, who in a press release the national securities and consumer rights litigation firm states that they will be investigating whether certain directors and officers of World Wrestling Entertaining, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties to WWE and its shareholders. Later in the release, they reference the investigation currently being conducted by the WWE board, and they reach out to WWE shareholders later in the release. You can view the release below (via BusinessWire)

"Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. ("WWE") (NYSE: WWE) breached their fiduciary duties to WWE and its shareholders. If you are a WWE shareholder, you are encouraged to contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information at (844) 818-6982, or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of WWE's board of directors or senior management failed to manage WWE in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to WWE, and whether WWE and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On June 15, 2022, the Wall Street Journal reported that the WWE board was investigating an alleged $3 million settlement that CEO Vince McMahon agreed to pay in January 2022 to a former WWE employee with whom he allegedly had an affair.

What You Can Do

If you are a WWE shareholder, you may have legal claims against WWE's directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com."

In response to the Wall Street Journal's original report, WWE sent out an internal memo which stated "The Wall Street Journal has published a report about WWE with allegations that we and our Board of Directors take seriously. We are cooperating fully with the independent investigation initiated by our Board of Directors."