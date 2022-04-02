WWE’s Dolph Ziggler Retains the NXT Championship at Stand And Deliver

It was time for the main event of WWE NXT Stand & Deliver, which was a battle for the NXT Championship between Champion Dolph Ziggler and the challenger Bron Breakker, and Ziggler started things off by slapping Breakker before the bell had even rung. Breakker then slammed Ziggler into the corner turnbuckle and then he shoved him back inside only for Ziggler to pounce. Ziggler then reversed an attempt by Breakker to lift him into a hold and then kicked Breakker right tin the face. Breakker got some momentum back by catching him mid-air and slamming him down, and then he went for a cover soon after but Ziggler kicked out.

Breakker then hit a Belly to Belly Suplex on Ziggler and followed it with another one. Breakker then charged up in the corner but Robert Roode grabbed his leg in the corner. The referee then ordered Roode out of the ring and the arena and Breakker chased him up the ramp. During that time Ziggler removed one of the turnbuckle pads and Breakker returned to the ring and delivered another Suplex to Ziggler.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He slammed Ziggler into the corner and put him up top, but Ziggler slipped underneath and brought Breakker down on his groin on top of the turnbuckle. Breakker was in some significant pain and then Ziggler hit a Neckbreaker to top it off. He covered Breakker but the challenger kicked out, and then Ziggler locked in a hold to keep him on the mat. Ziggler kept attacking with kicks and then hit another Neckbreaker and went for a cover but Breakker kicked out again.

Ziggler hit an Elbow Drop and went for a cover, but Breakker kicked out. Breakker hit some punches and then Ziggler came back with punches of his own only to be met with an elbow. Ziggler grabbed Breakker’s legs again as he went up top, and he could be seen grabbing the back of his head. Ziggler put his knee on Breakker’s throat and then locked in another hold around Breakker’s neck, but eventually, Breakker made it to his feet and broke the hold, but Ziggler kicked him back down.

Breakker came roaring back with two shoulder tackles and a huge Suplex, and then he brought Ziggler down into a cover but Ziggler kicked out. Breakker had Ziggler up top again but this time he got all of the move and went for the cover but Ziggler kicked out. Ziggler suckered Breakker in for a minute with one move but then Breakker speared him and went for the cover but Ziggler kicked out.

Ziggler then pulled Breakker’s arm and sent him through the ropes to the floor, and when he got back in Ziggler hit a kick to the face and went for a pin but Breakker kicked out. Ziggler lined up for a Superkick but Breakker caught it and speared him again. Then Breakker picked him up and slammed him down but then Roode pulled Ziggler out of the ring before he could get the pin. Breakker then dove into all of them and knocked them down. He rolled Ziggler back in and then slammed Roode into the steel steps. Ziggler caught him with a famouser and a Zig Zag when he got in but Breakker kicked out at the last minute.

Ziggler hit a massive Elbow Drop and covered Breakker but he kicked out again. Ziggler went for a Superkick but Breakker was already standing and he knocked Ziggler down and hit a third spear, and then he picked up Ziggler but Breakker got fingers in the eyes and threw him into the exposed turnbuckle, and that was enough for the pin and the win. Dolph Ziggler is still your NXT Champion.

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!