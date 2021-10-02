WWE Draft 2021: Brock Lesnar Confirmed as Free Agent During Night One

Brock Lesnar has been confirmed as a free agent during Night One of the WWE Draft on Friday Night SmackDown! As part of the rules for the draft this year is was revealed that any Superstar not drafted to either the Raw or SmackDown brands as part of the two nights of picks were to be labeled as a free agent with the ability to sign with whatever program they chose. One of the biggest questions concerned major returning superstars like Brock Lesnar, who made his presence known during the opening for SmackDown this week. Now he’s made his plans known.

Following the final round of picks for Night One of the WWE Draft, Brock Lesnar interrupted a backstage interview Jeff Hardy was having to take the microphone from Kayla Braxton and declared that he was officially a free agent. Not only that, but he managed to form yet another rift between Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman by insinuating that Heyman had helped him get signed as a free agent, “Because of Paul Heyman, Brock Lesnar is a free agent. All because of Paul. And all because of that, Brock Lesnar gets to do whatever Brock Lesnar wants to do.”

Brock has been planting little seeds between Heyman and Reigns for the past few weeks since Reigns believed Heyman was behind the Beast’s return during SummerSlam, and this continues ahead of their coming match at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view. This time Reigns is angry with Heyman as his cousins have yet to be drafted to the same brand while Lesnar has seemingly gotten the free agency that he wanted. It’ll be interesting to see what comes next, but for now, here’s the breakdown of the rounds for Night One of the WWE Draft 2021:

First Round

SmackDown: Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair

Raw: Big E, Bianca Belair

Second Round

SmackDown: Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods (The New Day)

Raw: Randy Orton and Riddle (RK-Bro), Edge

Third Round

SmackDown: Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, Hit Row

Raw: Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley, Keith “Bearcat” Lee

Fourth Round:

SmackDown: Naomi, Jeff Hardy

Raw: Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio, Austin Theory

How do you feel about Brock Lesnar confirming he’s a free agent? What do you think it will mean for the ongoing story between Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!