Watch: WWE Teases Blockbuster Trade for Night 2 of the WWE Draft

The first night of the 2019 WWE Draft is in the books, but it looks like WWE might be moving a few names around that were selected on last week’s Friday Night SmackDown. Fox Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer popped up during SmackDown’s broadcast with what he claimed to be an inside scoop that both brands were looking for a “blockbuster trade” before the Draft wraps up on Monday Night Raw.

“One thing we can be on the lookout for, it would be a blockbuster trade,” Glazer said. “Don’t know what’s going to happen, but I do know this — if one brand misses out on a must-have Superstar early, doesn’t mean they can’t land them much later.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

🚨”There will be a blockbuster trade” 🚨@JayGlazer has a scoop for @WWEonFOX fans and some things to watch for as the @WWE Draft continues on Monday. pic.twitter.com/On45A6MjdX — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 12, 2019

WWE made no mention of trades when they posted the rules for the Draft on Thursday, but it’s not unheard of. When Triple H was drafted to SmackDown back in 2004 the two brands took part in a massive trade that saw Triple H, Chuck Palumbo and A-Train go to Raw in exchange for Booker T, The Dudley Boyz, Rico and Miss Jackie.

Here’s the full list of who got drafted during SmackDown’s broadcast on FOX.

SmackDown

Roman Reigns

Bray Wyatt

Sasha Banks

Braun Strowman

Lacey Evans

The Revival

Lucha House Party

Heavy Machinery

Raw

Becky Lynch

The OC (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson)

Drew McIntyre

Randy Orton

Ricochet

Bobby Lashley

Alexa Bliss

Kevin Owens

Natalya

The Viking Raiders

Nikki Cross

The Street Profits

And here’s the list of “unsigned free agents” who were slotted to one of the two rosters after the show was over.

SmackDown

Apollo Crews

Drew Gulak

Tamina

The B-Team

Heath Slater

Raw

EC3

Eric Young

Sin Cara

So who’s getting traded? Of all of the wrestlers above, Bray Wyatt seems like the obvious pick. “The Fiend” popped up during the show-opening match and attacked Seth Rollins once again, playing off of the controversial ending to their Hell in a Cell match from Sunday night. But at the same time Wyatt’s popularity is at an all-time high, so WWE might want him on the bigger brand going forward.

The second night of the Draft will open with another match between Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks. The winner will earn the first pick of the night for their respective show.