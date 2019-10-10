WWE Draft: The Full List of Fox and USA Celebrities Set to Appear on WWE SmackDown and WWE Raw

With the two-night WWE Draft set to begin on this week’s Friday Night SmackDown, WWE put out a press release on Thursday announcing which personalities from both FOX and the USA Network will appear throughout the two-night event. The celebrities will help make the picks for their respective brands, as 30 picks will be made during SmackDown while another 41 are made on Raw. The release also clarified that tag teams will be treated as one pick unless stated otherwise, that Raw will get three picks for every two picks for SmackDown and that NXT will not be making selections during the Draft.

“Fourteen-time MLB All-Star and FOX analyst Alex Rodriguez, Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che and Colin Jost of ‘Weekend Update’ segments, Mr. Robot’s Christian Slater, NFL on FOX’s Joe Buck and Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman, and Mad Money host Jim Cramer are among the celebrities set to take part,” the release read

The rest of the list includes:

Kevin Burkhardt and Frank Thomas — FOX MLB analysts

Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Jimmy Johnson and Tony Gonzalez — FOX NFL Sunday

Ronde Barber, Charles Davis, Chris Spielman and Daryl Johnston — FOX NFL analysts

Charissa Thompson, Michael Vick and Peter Schrager — FOX NFL Kickoff

Rob Stone, Brady Quinn, Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart and Urban Meyer — Big Noon Kickoff

Joel Klatt — FOX College Football analyst

Dulé Hill — Psych and Suits

James Roday — Psych

Marcus Lemonis — The Profit

Margaret Josephs and Melissa Gorga — Real Housewives of New Jersey

Rodney Harrison and Chris Simms — Football Night in America

Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Mustoe and Kyle Martino — Premier League Live

WWE.com also announced how the company will determine who gets the first overall pick — a match between Roman Reigns and Universal Champion Seth Rollins at the start of the show.

“Seth Rollins (representing Raw) faces Roman Reigns (representing SmackDown) in the opening match of this week’s WWE Draft episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, and the victorious Superstar will earn the first overall pick for the corresponding brand,” WWE.com’s announcement read. “The stakes are high for this showdown between former Shield members, as the Universal Champion squares off with The Big Dog to decide which brand gets the all-important first selection.”

Ahead of Friday night’s show, WWE will also put on a special press conference at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for a special announcement regarding the ongoing feuds between Brock Lesnar & Cain Velasquez and Braun Strowman & Tyson Fury.