WWE Draft 2020 Announced for Oct. 9 WWE SmackDown and Oct. 12 WWE Raw

WWE confirmed during Sunday's Clash of Champions event that the 2020 WWE Draft will take place across two nights — the Oct. 9 episode of Friday Night SmackDown and the Oct. 12 edition of Monday Night Raw. There was no mention made on if the rules will be different from previous years, or how NXT will be involved in this year's show. Back in August reigning WWE Champion Drew McIntyre spoke with ComicBook.com and gave his wish list for Raw in this year's Draft.

"There's a few guys," McIntyre responded. "Like, Cesaro is on my list of never had a match ever. I'd love to have a big match with him. Braun Strowman and I have never had a big, significant singles match. I think that could be interesting. It's not so often you pay and you see two larger than life superstars going at it, but two that can actually move around I think would make for a very interesting match-up.

The future is on the clock. The 2020 #WWEDraft begins Friday, October 9 on #SmackDown and continues Monday, October 12 on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/2A1uTuHSU7 — WWE (@WWE) September 28, 2020

"It would be Sheamus over there. Him and I go way back to when I was about 18, 19 years old, he was about 43. He was a little bit older (laughs). We've got that big brother, little brother relationship. We both get signed in the same day, came to America together, developmental together. The night I won the IC title, he won the heavyweight title. Obviously his career ascended from there, mine went on the down slope until I got fired. I returned, he'd come down a little bit and then I exploded into the main event scene while he's still trying to find his way back there. I think there's a very interesting jealous older brother with little brother storyline that's got a lot of real footage, a lot of real depth that fans would get behind, especially Scotland versus Ireland beating the crap out of each other. That would be great. We could definitely do that one in the bar again."

Last year's Draft also took place across two episodes in October, but that was used to resolidify the brand split following SmackDown's move to FOX.

