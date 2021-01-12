Drew McIntyre Provides Update on COVID-19 Diagnosis During WWE Raw

✖

WWE broke the news on Monday afternoon that reigning WWE Champion Drew McIntyre had tested positive for COVID-19. McIntyre appeared on Monday Night Raw later in the day via a taped message, telling fans that he was asymptomatic before urging fans to wear masks and combat the pandemic.

"I am one of the fortunate ones with no symptoms, but I assure you, COVID should not be taken lightly," McIntyre said. There was no mention during the show of McIntyre's championship reign being in jeopardy, so it appeared his match with Goldberg at the Royal Rumble is still on.

