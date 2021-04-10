WWE Testing Drones For WrestleMania 37

✖

WWE is going all out for WrestleMania 37, the first event in front of live fans in more than over a year. Fans and superstars are both excited to be back in a live venue for the biggest show of the year, and now thanks to some photos taken during event prep, we know that WWE is introducing another slick element to their presentation tonight. Some photos made their way to social media that showed several drones presentations themed around superstar entrances (via @TheNextBIGThing, though original source is unknown), and the ones we've seen so far include Bianca Belair, The Fiend, and Sasha Banks (via WrestleTalk).

As you can see in the photos below, the drones are lighting up the sky in red and purple, and so far we've seen the red lips and the EST from Belair's entrance, The Fiend's trademark "Let Me In" spelled in red, and Sasha Banks' shades lit up in purple.

Pretty cool. Apparently they’re trying out some drones right now in preparation for WrestleMania. You can see Bianca’s lips and EST, Sasha’s shades, and Fiend’s Let Me In (Dont know who to credit, but credit to whoever posted them.) pic.twitter.com/dj0XogPvbN — frank | SashaMania SZN (@TheNextBlGThing) April 10, 2021

It's actually pretty impressive, and if the reaction to these photos on social media is any indication, fans are really going to love them when they see them in all their glory during tonight's show. People seem to be liking them, and I can't wait to see what WWE can do with entrances from Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, Roman Reigns, Edge, and more.

Especially Priest, who fires an arrow into the screen that then lights up his name in fire. If they can do that on that grand a scale, that will be something to remember for sure.

You can check out the full card for Nights 1 and 2 of WrestleMania below.

Night 1:

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair

Bad Bunny vs The Miz

Seith Rollins vs Cesaro

Braun Strowman vs Shane McMahon

Tag Team Champions The New Day vs AJ Styles and Omos

Night 2:

Intercontinental Champion Big E vs Apollo Crews

Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn

Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs Edge

Raw Women's Champion Asuka vs Rhea Ripley

The Fiend Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

What do you think of the Drones? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!