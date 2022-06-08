WWE: Edge Injury Update, Why He Was Kicked Out of The Judgement Day

✖

Edge was suddenly kicked out of his own faction this week as The Judgement Day added Finn Balor to the group on Monday Night Raw, only for Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley to turn on the WWE Hall of Famer. They proceeded to put him through a table, hit him with a Coup de Gras, give him a Glasglow Grimace with a broken leg of a steel chair and eventually nail him with a Con-Chair-To. WWE provided an injury update (in storyline) for Edge on the latest edition of The Bump, saying he had suffered "a non-displaced orbital floor fracture."

Edge was internally moved back to the babyface side of Raw's roster following Monday's episode, but the reason behind his sudden departure from the faction he just started a couple of months ago has since been revealed. Per Fightful Select, WWE's creative team wanted the group to take on more "supernatural" elements but Edge was against the idea. This prompted the group's booking to change, though the company still went through with the idea of adding Balor.

The 11-time world champion had previously flirted with turning heel post-comeback last year, but finally went full villain leading up to his WrestleMania 38 match with AJ Styles. Edge brutally attacked Styles after he stepped up as Edge's WrestleMania challenger, then started changing up his presentation while claiming he was sitting on "The Mountain of Omnipotence." Priest was the first to join Edge, helping him win at WrestleMania, then Ripley followed suit by costing Styles a victory at WrestleMania Backlash. The turn also makes Balor a heel for the first time on WWE's main roster.

Edge gave an interview on Steven's Wrestling Adventure during the week of WrestleMania and indicated he'll keep wrestling for a few more years — "(It) won't be ten (years), definitely won't be ten. I doubt it'll be five, it's gonna be before that. I don't even think it's going to be three. I don't know, but I don't think it's going to be that long. I know the window is small."

"As I started feeling good and attacking life again, eight years later, nine years later, I started realizing that it was a possibility to come back and finally get that last three years and try and help young talent on the cusp, teach them a couple little things," he added, talking about his comeback. "To do it against a whole new era, to get in there with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and these guys that don't need my help but it's exciting to get in there with them and try to hang with them in this stage of my life and career. I know it's not going to last for long and I only have so much in the tank to be able to do that. I want to get out before you start going, 'his tank is getting low.' I want to get out while people still have fond memories."